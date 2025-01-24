This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The arrival of a new year is the perfect opportunity to embrace fresh beginnings and set exciting new goals. This year, we can rest, reflect, and create resolutions for a fresh start.

As we continue to make our way through the first month of the year, having a motivational soundtrack can be super helpful when faced with challenges. I’ve hand-picked eight encouraging songs that have helped me jumpstart the year and will hopefully do the same for you!

“It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi This song captures the feeling of taking control of your life and crafting a new and exciting path. The catchy and melodic chorus inspires me to pursue my goals instead of procrastinating. This pop-rock anthem acknowledges that while life may throw challenges our way, we can confront them and live our lives the way we choose. “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen Queen delivers this iconic banger with lyrics depicting life without limitations and appreciating the small moments. This empowering tune features the right mix of chord progression and strong vocals. The chorus has a feel-good vibe and pushes us to never stop or give up on our goals in life. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson This song is bursting with uplifting and energizing lyrics that inspire a sense of delight and inspiration. It’s the perfect anthem to boost your spirits and remind you that you are stronger than you think! The upbeat rhythm is perfect for when you might be doubting yourself or your abilities. The lyrics vividly convey the idea of embracing challenges and transforming them into opportunities, serving as a powerful source of motivation to kickstart the new year. “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall Crafting a hopeful playlist wouldn’t be complete without this pop-rock track. The lyrics illustrate a story about a girl who radiates beauty, optimism, and tranquility. This engaging story speaks to our aspirations, with a melody reminding us to never give up. It truly sets the tone for a fresh start! “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan An anthem that celebrates self-expression and freedom, this track fits perfectly in a hopeful playlist. The track begins at a slow tempo with Chappell’s crisp vocals, and then the song bursts into a high-energy and disco chorus. The line that cultivates a positive and fun energy for the year is, “I’m gonna keep on dancing at the Pink Pony Club.” This gives us a sense of belonging and independence as we discover ourselves. “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John The song title illustrates the track’s lyrical resilience and motivational themes. As we continue to make plans and resolutions for the year, it’s easy to feel uncertain about what’s to come. This track always makes me feel that even in difficult times, there’s still hope and clarity to be found. “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay “Viva La Vida” is a Spanish phrase that translates to “long live life.” This encourages me to live life to the fullest and to cherish each moment. The song is full of emotional, poetic, and powerful lyrics. While this track encourages emotional reflection, it also invites us to embrace change and create a new path in life. “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + The Machine This art-pop track features strong vocals and emotional lyrics. The melody evokes an atmosphere of empowerment and letting go of pain. The lyrics express the conclusion of a difficult period and the beginning of a journey towards liberation and autonomy. This song highlights the theme of self-transformation, which is an important aspect of starting the new year.

These songs radiate feelings of confidence, renovation, manifestation, and inspiration. Opening the new year with a hopeful soundtrack has helped me to remain focused and motivated for what’s to come. These songs perfectly combine emotions and enthusiasm, offering both me and, hopefully, you a new perspective on kickstarting the year!

