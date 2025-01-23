8 Highly-Anticipated Movies and Shows of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

2024 has sadly come and gone, but 2025 has lined up some good entertainment. Many shows and movies have been set to be released this new year, and I’m so excited for something fresh!

This year’s lineup has pulled me out of my phase of not watching or anticipating the new shows and movies; now, I’m ready to watch these the day they come out. Here are a few releases that I’m excited for!

XO, Kitty Season Two

A post shared by XO Kitty (@xokittynetflix) I know this was released on Jan.19, but it's still important to note as it was one of the first few releases of 2025. I rewatched the first season to prepare for the second one! I liked season one because it was a cross-over between an American romance and a K-Drama. If you haven't watched this, I highly recommend it as a binge-worthy series when you need something new. You can watch this on Netflix, as it's exclusive to the platform.

The Recruit Season Two

A post shared by Jesse Collin (@jessecollin.actor) The second season is projected to hit Netflix on Jan 30. I haven't watched this, but it has my boy Noah Centineo, so I must watch it now. This show is categorized as a thriller, which has me hooked. I'm so used to Noah Centineo playing the heartthrob in any romance, but now, he's a lawyer for the CIA! That alone must have you hooked now. You know I'll be binging season one right now and season two when it comes out.

Cobra Kai Season Six

A post shared by Cobra Kai (@cobrakaiseries) What are you doing if you haven't kept up with this show? It's a drama based on the classic movie The Karate Kid. I'm sad that it's finally coming to an end on Feb. 13, which is when the final season is released. I hope this show receives a proper goodbye, as writers sometimes love to end shows on a cliffhanger, and that's not acceptable!

Captain America: Brave New World

A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) This is the first Marvel movie of 2025, so everyone awaits its release on Feb. 14. Now that Sam Wilson is Captain America, all Marvel fans are on the edge of their seats to see if the movie will do the Marvel world justice. This new Captain America has already appeared in the Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It did okay online, so there are high hopes for this movie. Will Anthony Mackie deliver, or will it be a Marvel flop? All will be revealed in February.

Snow White

A post shared by Disney (@disney) There has been so much controversy surrounding this movie, but we'll finally get to see it on March 21, with the trailer dropping last December. When the live-action was first projected, Rachel Zegler started many issues, setting back much of the filming and press. However, that's in the past, and now we are finally getting this masterpiece with her and Gal Gadot. I will say that I'm starting to get tired of Disney just doing live-action of all their movies; however, as a Disney fan, I'll still watch them.

Lilo & Stitch

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) Despite what I said in the previous movie release, I live for this live-action! I love Stitch so much that I'll definitely be watching it when it comes out on May 23. I don't know what else needs to be said about this release because it's so adorable. I'm hoping it won't be a flop since he is my favorite Disney character, and I cherish this little alien with all my heart!

Freakier Friday

A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) I'm not trying to continue the Disney train, but I've wanted this movie since I heard that the actors were coming back. I grew up watching Freaky Friday with my mom all the time because it's such a fun movie! Now that I'm older, my childhood self is jumping for joy for the sequel's release on Aug. 8. This is a movie that I really hope doesn't fall into the trap of the prequels failing the original.

