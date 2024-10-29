6 Spicy Books to Heat up Your Reading List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Finding the right balance between plot and heat can be tricky for those just stepping into the world of spicy books. Whether you’re into fantastical worlds filled with dragons and fairies or contemporary settings with intense, steamy relationships, I’ve got you covered. This list introduces six great reads — three from the fantasy genre and three from contemporary romance — that will ease you into the spicy scenes while keeping you hooked with captivating plots. Ready to turn up the heat? Let’s dive in!

Fantasy Books

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Mass

Spice Rating: 1/5 in book one, but it cranks up to 4.5/5 in later books

If you’ve been on BookTok, you’ve probably heard of A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR). This book is perfect for beginners. In the spicy genre, it delivers slow-building tension that grows across the series. The first book introduces Feyre Archeron, a nineteen-year-old huntress who kills a wolf, leading to her capture and transport to the magical faerie lands of Prythian.

As Feyre navigates this dangerous world, her hatred for her “fae” captor, Tamlin, evolves into a fiery passion. While the first book is more plot-focused, it does lay the foundation for steamier scenes in the later books (IYKYK: Chapter 55 of ACOMAF). If you’re willing to stick with the series, you’ll find yourself knee-deep in romance and scorching tension.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Spice Rating: 1.5/5 for the first book, 3.5 in the second book.

Want dragons, a fierce female protagonist, and a slow-building romance? Fourth Wing is where it’s at. Violet Sorrengail is thrust into the brutal world of dragon riders, where the weak don’t survive. She must fight against both external enemies and internal politics, especially when it comes to the brooding wingleader, Xaden Riorson. This book has a fantastic plot, and while it starts with minimal spice, things heat up as the series progresses. Fourth Wing is an excellent introduction to the genre, letting you get lost in the action and emotional stakes while easing into the more romantic parts.

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Spicy Rating: 2/5 for the first book, but it’s a 4/5 later in the series.

From Blood and Ash is an epic fantasy series where the tension between the heroine, Poppy, and her mysterious guard, Hawke, practically sizzles off the page. Poppy is destined to be a Maiden — untouchable, unseen, and pure — but her attraction to Hawke challenges everything she’s been taught. The world-building is rich, and the tension between duty and desire is palpable.

While the first book starts relatively tame, the spice ramps up with each subsequent novel. The author is known for her immaculate smut scenes. If you’re looking for an addictive fantasy read with a perfect blend of plot and steam, this one is a must-read.

Contemporary Books

Twisted Love by Ana Huang

Spice Rating: 2/5, but in later books, 4/5

Twisted Love is the first book in the Twisted series by Ana Huang. In this book, you meet Alex Volkov — a man driven by revenge and haunted by a painful past. When he is forced to care for his best friend’s sister, sparks fly, leading to a sizzling relationship that neither expected.

While this first book has a lighter plot than the fantasy entries on this list, the spice makes up for it. As you move through the series, the steam factor gets even more intense, making this a great entry point into contemporary romance.

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

Spice Rating: 4/5

For those who enjoy a bit of sports romance, this book is the perfect pick. This BookTok favorite centers on figure skater Anastasia Allen and hockey team captain Nate Hawkins. When an unexpected rink-sharing situation forces these two to work together, tensions and their chemistry flare. Icebreaker blends humor, competition, and some seriously steamy contemporary romance.

The Sweetest Oblivion by Danielle Lori

Spice Rating: 5/5, especially in the later books.

If you love mafia romances, this book will sweep you off your feet. Part of a three-book series, The Sweetest Oblivion revolves around Elena Russo, the “sweet” mafia Principessa, and her undeniable chemistry with Nico Russo, her sister’s fiancé and a dangerous man within the mob.

The stakes are high, the sexual tension is electric, and their forbidden romance unfolds with an intensity that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Be prepared for a slow burn that explodes in all the best ways.

Final thoughts

Whether you’re venturing into spicy books for the first time or looking to explore a new series, these six books offer the perfect mix of plot and passion. With slow-burn tension, unforgettable characters, and romantic scenes that will leave you fanning yourself, you’ll find the right amount of heat to suit your taste. So, find a cozy spot and get ready to dive into these sultry reads. Happy reading!

