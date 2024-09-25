6 Nostalgic Shows to Binge Watch This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Fall has officially started, so what better way to get in the fall mood than cozying up on the couch and binge-watching fall shows? Here are my top five nostalgic fall shows to binge-watch to get in the autumn mood!

Gilmore Girls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilmore girls (@gilmoregirls) Coffee at Luke’s? Gilmore Girls follows the mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, through their lives in the small Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. Gilmore Girls is the perfect comfort show to binge-watch this fall, with its witty humor, nostalgic charm, and romance. Throughout the series, Rory and Lorelai navigate through family drama, school, and multiple love interests. The early 2000s fall aesthetic of Gilmore Girls is sure to give you some inspiration for your autumn wardrobe, especially Rory’s iconic cream sweater. My favorite fall episodes are “Cinnamon’s Wake,” “Kiss and Tell,” and “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving.” It’s time to cozy up with a cup of warm coffee and binge-watch all of the Gilmore Girl’s fall episodes!

the vampire diaries

Team Damon or Stefan? The Vampire Diaries is a series full of romance, drama, witchcraft, and attractive vampires. In the iconic town of Mystic Falls, this series follows Elena Gilbert as she encounters two charming brothers who turn out to be vampires. The early 2000s aesthetic and soundtrack always get me in a cozy, nostalgic fall mood! If you enjoy watching The Vampire Diaries this fall, you can also watch its spin-offs, The Originals and Legacies.

teen wolf

Surprise, surprise, another show about supernatural teenagers. You’ll love this series if you watched Twilight and are Team Jacob like me! Teen Wolf follows Scott McCall and his friends as they navigate high school, relationships, and the dangers of being a werewolf. What more could you ask for? This series is sure to get you in the fall mood with suspense, supernatural beings, and an autumnal atmosphere. I’ve watched Teen Wolf every fall since middle school, and if this didn’t convince you to start watching, know that Dylan O’Brien is one of the main characters!

pretty little liars

Who is “A?” Honestly, I still don’t know. Pretty Little Liars (PLL) is a drama that follows the lives of four high school friends. After the disappearance and presumed death of Allison Dilaurentis, they begin to receive messages from an anonymous sender named “A,” who threatens to reveal their darkest secrets. I love revisiting all the fall fashion trends and aesthetics of the 2010s, especially the BlackBerry phones and infinity scarves. While the plot gets a little out of hand as the series progresses, PLL will surely get you in the fall mood with a drama-filled murder mystery!

stranger things