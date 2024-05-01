5 Things You Need To Know about the Atlanta Braves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Major League Baseball (MLB) is in full swing, and I’m loving it! As a hardcore Atlanta Braves fan who’s barely missed a game since 2019, I’ve had a front-row seat to watch the rise of what I think is the best team in baseball. Outside the deadly batting lineup, the defense is stacked in each position with MVP, Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger, and Golden Glove award winners.

Throughout my time as a Braves fan, I’ve picked up on some unique and fun things that make them even more special to me. If you’re just getting into baseball or have been a longtime fan, here’s a guide to the five things you must know about the Atlanta Braves for the 2024 season!

the Iconic Mascot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLOOPER (@blooperbraves) Whether it’s his epic Instagram, his rambunctious behavior during games, or the energy he brings as he roams Truist Park (the home of the Braves), Blooper is an icon and an integral part of Braves Country. Blooper became the official mascot in 2018 and has been a fan favorite ever since, attending games, birthday parties, and even showing up at volunteering events in the community! I’ve met Blooper a couple of times, and let me tell you, it’s like winning the lottery to some fans.

Endless Broken Records

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Braves (@braves) If I were to list every record the 2023 and 2024 Braves have broken, I would be here for days. With both individual and team records, this team is not only one of the best to ever play for the organization, but I would say it’s also the best team in the league right now. The team hit 307 home runs last season, setting a team record and tying with the Twins. Not only that, but Matt Olson has hit more home runs than any other player since 2018. That includes Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, and all the other legends of the league. He won the home run title for the National League last year and is proving himself as a stellar first baseman with his defensive skills. Now, let’s address the elephant in the room — Ronald Acuña Jr. He had over a 40/70 season (40 home runs and 70 stolen bases) last year, making him the only player in MLB history to achieve such an amazing performance. The logistics behind this are insane, considering he hit 41 total home runs for the season and then hit enough to not only get on base but have the opportunity to steal 73 times! There’s a reason that only one player has this title, and he worked hard to earn it. This doesn’t even get into everything they’ve already achieved this season, like Acuña’s franchise record of 190 stolen bases or A.J. Minter’s franchise record of 108 holds. All of this to say, this season is going to be exciting and filled with even more record-breaking performances!

Truist Park Is the Best

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Braves (@braves) As an ex-season ticket holder, I know the ins and outs of Truist Ball Park and could probably walk it in my sleep. With that said, the stadium is super easy to understand and one of the best in the country! Ask any baseball fan who’s traveled around to different ballparks, and they’ll likely feel the same as I do. With a ton of fan options for seating, entertainment, food, and games, Truist has considered everyone’s needs. Inside the park, fans are greeted with the “kids’ zone,” an area with zip lining, games, batting cages, and more! As you move through the park, there are shopping options, lounges, and even themed games for colleges, players, and nationally celebrated days. The stadium has both typical ball food, like hotdogs and pretzels, as well as Georgia specialties like chicken and waffles! Outside of the park is The Battery, one of the most unique and exciting aspects of the park, where fans have tons of food and entertainment options. You could stop by a brewery, get your nails done, play some virtual golf, or challenge your group to an escape room before the game starts. The Battery makes Truist Park a fun place for all types of fans.

Braves Country Is Strong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walk-Off Balk (@walk_off_balk) I can’t think of another team with as strong of a fan base as the Braves, although Mets fans like to believe they are (sorry, not sorry!). One of my favorite parts of watching games at other stadiums is seeing how many fans show up. And often, the sea of red, white, and blue is so strong that it almost looks like a home game! Not only that, but most fans can also grow their support before players even get to the majors through the Braves farm system. The farm system is a way for players to become developed and moved from the minor leagues onto the official roster, as seen with players like Austin Riley and Michael Harris II. This builds camaraderie and support and makes it feel even better when these players find success. So, not only do the Braves have a wonderful team full of record-breaking stars, but they’re also supported by one of the biggest fan groups in baseball. Sellout games are happening at record speeds as Braves fans show up in droves to support their team and potentially witness a new broken record with their own eyes.

