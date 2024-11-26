5 Best Sitcom Episodes to Get You in the Holiday Mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As we approach the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to start watching some fall and winter favorites. Sitcoms always lean into every different holiday, making them perfect to rewatch this time of year! Thanksgiving and Christmas specials always feel so comforting while still showcasing the characters’ hilarious dynamics. As the weather cools down, grab a blanket and turn on one of these cozy holiday episodes.

New Girl: “Thanksgiving” As the name suggests, this New Girl episode is all about the roommates’ first Thanksgiving together. Jess insists on hosting Thanksgiving to get closer to her coworker. Her plans fall apart when she realizes she doesn’t know how to cook and has a frozen turkey only hours before the dinner starts. While this may seem bad, the evening just keeps getting worse in true New Girl fashion. Trying to save Thanksgiving (but really ruining it) shows how each character’s unique personality contributes to the overall vibe of the apartment. This is by far one of the funniest Thanksgiving episodes of the show! Gilmore Girls: “A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilmore girls (@gilmoregirls) To me, “A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving” is one of the most memorable Gilmore Girls episodes. It features Rory and Lorelai traveling through Stars Hollow and beyond to eat not one, not two, but four Thanksgiving meals. Some drama ensues along the way, however, this episode perfectly showcases all of the characters’ personalities. We get to see the lavish dinner thrown by Emily and Richard, the down-to-earth meal with Luke and Jess, and the chaos of both Lane and Sookie’s families. We also see how much Rory and Lorelai love their family and friends, committing to eating four meals just to enjoy the holiday with everyone. Overall, this episode gives the ultimate Thanksgiving vibes. Community: “Comparative Religion” This episode from the first season of Community is not a traditional Christmas episode. It may not even be considered a Christmas episode at all, considering the main conflict in the episode is the characters’ different religious backgrounds. Instead of a heartwarming scene around a Christmas tree, this episode features a major fight scene. It manages to convey the same message, though: support and love during the holidays. The main characters have their differences, but they will always go to bat for one another. Friends: “The One Where Rachel Quits” Friends has some of the best winter episodes of any show. After all, what’s better than winter in New York? This episode is one of the sweetest. Ross shows his empathetic side by helping a Girl Scout sell cookies after he breaks her leg. It’s also the perfect example of the group’s love for each other. Joey and Chandler help Ross cheer the little girl up, Joey gets Rachel a job, and Monica and Joey decorate the apartment with old Christmas trees to make Phoebe happy. This episode is filled with the holiday spirit, making it the perfect time to rewatch. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Yippee Kayak” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@brooklyn99) As a Die Hard remake turned sitcom episode, “Yippee Kayak” is Jake Peralta’s dream. It features Jake, his partner Boyle, and their friend Gina trapped in a hostage situation while Christmas shopping. Jake, Die Hard’s biggest fan, is excited for the opportunity to remake his favorite movie. Not knowing the situation, the precinct’s captain, Holt, and two of the detectives, Rosa and Amy, are participating in a cold plunge. This episode is the perfect rewatch for those adamant that Die Hard is a Christmas movie but still want something lighthearted.

You cannot go wrong watching any of these sitcom episodes this holiday season! Whether they’re all about the Christmas or Thanksgiving spirit or more about fighting, they will definitely share the holiday spirit!

