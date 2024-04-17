5 Series Available on Netflix That Are Worth a Binge-Watch

As someone with four female roommates who all love to couch rot and have daily TV time, I feel as though I’m somewhat of an expert on Netflix. With this semester ending soon, I know how stressful these next few weeks can be. I compiled a list of five of my favorite shows available on Netflix right now that are perfect for a quick study break or an all-night binge.
- one day
-
One Day is a love story about two friends, and it follows their relationship as it changes throughout the years. One Day was really popular when it came out a month or so ago, but I’ve seriously not stopped thinking about this show since I saw it. My roomies and I have already watched the entire series twice and I couldn’t recommend it more. Be prepared to have a good cry but also to be thinking about the ending for days.
If you’ve already seen One Day, go watch it again. If you haven’t seen it, turn it on right now. One Day is the best Netflix original I’ve seen in a very long time.
- selling sunset
-
I don’t know about you guys, but I’m slightly obsessed with reality TV, or “trashy” TV as some people call it. I could make this whole list with reality shows but I decided to just include this one for a couple of reasons. While this show does have the regular fighting and drama that all good reality shows need, I find it slightly more interesting that they include all the real estate aspects of their careers. This one might not be for everyone, but I think you should all give it a chance.
- derry girls
-
This show isn’t new to Netflix, but it’s one of my favorite original series they’ve ever done. It’s a comedy about five teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland. This show is very light-hearted, and I like to turn it on when I’m feeling overwhelmed or in a bad mood. This show is genuinely very funny, and I love the coming-of-age storyline that it has. The casting and the script of this show is genuinely amazing and I suggest you all watch it.
- THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW
-
I know a lot of people are familiar with this one, but I can’t emphasize enough that this might be one of my favorite TV shows of all time. It has a million seasons, the bakers’ voices are so soothing, I find the actual baking to be very interesting, and it’s one of the shows you can just have on in the background. I’ll turn this on when I’m studying and need background noise or when I’m falling asleep and want a show that I don’t have to pay too much attention to. The Great British Baking Show forever!
- dEAD TO ME
-
Now this one I haven’t heard a lot of people talk about, but I personally really loved this show. It’s more of a dark comedy, but I love the storyline and acting of this show. This one is good to watch with your friends and get invested in. This show really impressed me, and I feel like more people need to be talking about it.
These are five of my personal favorite Netflix series and I hope you give them a try!
