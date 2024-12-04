5 Mystery Books with Jaw Dropping Plot Twists

In my opinion, the fall and winter months are meant for mystery books. These books really encapsulate the vibes during these seasons, especially when they keep you on the edge of your seat. Not every mystery book is good at keeping you on the edge, but the ones that do have me thinking about them for months.
There are five mystery novels that I’m still thinking about to this day. The plot twists in these books (and series) were so unpredictable that each hint dropped is so unnoticeable. Some hints aren’t even dropped, making the plot twists that much more exciting.
The books below are some of my favorite mystery novels, which I will recommend to anyone. They all have what it takes to be suspenseful, and each one has a major plot twist, tied together by tiny details scattered throughout the plot.
- The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
-
The first time I read this book, I had to sit up for the ending. The plot twist was so unexpected that I sat in silence for a few minutes after finishing it.
The Naturals is about Cassie Hobbes, a high schooler with a talent for reading people. Due to her talent (and her past), she is flagged by the FBI for a program designated for teenagers with certain capabilities.
Once she joins this program, she experiences a case first-hand and has to deal with the ups and downs of being an FBI agent. This case leads to a major plot twist that I didn’t see coming, and the characters didn’t see either.
- Truly, Devious by Maureen Johnson
-
Truly, Devious is a series that follows Stevie Bell and her attendance at the prestigious Ellingham Academy. This school is riddled with mysteries, including one infamous case which inspired Bell to attend.
Once Bell begins her semester, murders begin to pop up around campus. She takes it upon herself to investigate these deaths, leading to a reveal that still has me thinking about it years later.
- A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
-
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (AGGTM) is a series with three books, and each has its own plot twist. As the series moves along, the twists and turns get more and more unpredictable, and the last book is absolutely insane.
AGGGTM follows Pip Fitz-Amobi and her deep dive into the Andie Bell case. Fitz-Amobi tries her best to solve the case with the help of Ravi Singh. Her investigations cause her to slowly lose herself, becoming more and more insane as the series goes on.
Each plot twist sent my head spinning, and I didn’t see a single one coming. I finished each book in a day and could not wait for seasons two and three of the corresponding show to come out.
- The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
-
The Housemaid is part of a series, although (in my opinion) the first book is the best one. The plot twist happens around halfway through the book, and the whole perspective is shifted.
This turn was very, very unexpected. Once it’s revealed, though, each hidden “easter egg” is very noticeable with another readthrough.
This book is about a maid, Millie, who is hired to work for a “lunatic” who makes her re-clean and rewash everything in the house. The boss gets angry at her for helping with her daughter one day and then gets mad at her for not helping the next. This plot twist screwed my opinion of the characters and led me to see them all differently.
- Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica
-
I introduced this book to my friend, and she texted me the minute she finished, raving about the ending.
Local Woman Missing takes place in a town where two women and a daughter went missing a few years before. In the present day, the daughter comes home, and everybody is asking her about the kidnapping. As the book continues, there are hundreds of ideas that spring into the air. But the second the true story is revealed, the whole book changes, and it’s all so different.
Every mystery novel needs a plot twist to pull the reader in, and each of these kept me so engaged that I couldn’t put them down. I hope you check these out and enjoy them as much as I did during this chilly season.
