5 Movies To Watch Before the Golden Globes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Last week the Golden Globes announced their nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony. Though an overwhelming number of movies were nominated, there’s still time to catch up before the ceremony airs on Jan. 5, 2025. Here are my top five recommendations of nominated films to binge before the winners are announced!

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes airs on CBS on Jan. 5, 2025, and will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime. The full list of nominees for film and television is available on the Golden Globe’s website.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!