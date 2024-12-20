5 Movies To Watch Before the Golden Globes

Last week the Golden Globes announced their nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony. Though an overwhelming number of movies were nominated, there’s still time to catch up before the ceremony airs on Jan. 5, 2025. Here are my top five recommendations of nominated films to binge before the winners are announced!
- CONCLAVE
-
Though a drama about the papacy may not seem exciting, Conclave is surprisingly thrilling. Ralph Fiennes leads as Dean Lawrence, the cardinal in charge of electing a new pope. Starring other notable actors like Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini, the film’s performances are noteworthy. Rossellini and Fiennes were nominated for their performances, and the film earned four other Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. With plot twists and drama at every turn, the film will have you on the edge of your seat throughout. Conclave is available to stream on Peacock.
- ANORA
-
Sean Baker’s newest film combines themes of drama, comedy, and coming-of-age in his new film Anora. The film’s title character, Anora, is working as an exotic dancer when she meets Ivan. Their relationship progresses quickly and leads to a shotgun wedding and then a journey to get the marriage annulled. With amazing performances and complex characters, Anora is one of the best comedies of the year, and it’s no surprise that it was nominated for Best Picture. Anora’s lead actress, Mikey Madison, also received a nomination this year, as well as supporting actor Yura Borisov and director Sean Baker. Anora is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and will stream on Hulu in the new year.
- SATURDAY NIGHT
-
Though only nominated for one award, Saturday Night is my favorite feature of the year. Set on the night of Saturday Night Live’s 1975 premiere, the film blends comedy with high stakes as the show’s creator, Lorne Micheals, scrambles to get the show ready for broadcast. Gabriel Labelle is nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, and his performance as Micheals carries the film. Saturday Night also features an impressive cast of performers like Rachel Sennott and Dylan O’Brien and an amazing original score composed by Grammy winner Jon Batiste. To watch Labelle’s performance, Saturday Night is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and will be added to Netflix’s library in 2025.
- THE SUBSTANCE
-
Coralie Fargeat’s feminist body horror has generated a lot of buzz online since its release, and for good reason. The Substance is not an easy watch for the squeamish, but it’s an important film with strong messages about aging and beauty standards. Nominated for best picture, the film is brilliantly directed and earned a best director nomination for Fargeat. With amazing performances from Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, the film uses horror to its advantage and features a shocking third-act sequence that leaves the viewer questioning societal expectations of women. With five Golden Globe nominations, The Substance is perhaps the most original film nominated. The Substance is available to stream on Mubi and is available to rent on Prime Video.
- A REAL PAIN
-
A Real Pain follows the journey of two cousins on a tour through Poland to explore their Jewish culture. Equal amounts hilarious and touching, the film’s director, writer, and lead actor Jesse Eisenberg makes you care about the characters and their journeys. A Real Pain is nominated in four categories, including Best Picture. Kieran Culkin is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and delivers one of this year’s best performances in the film. Known for playing Succession’s Roman Roy, Culkin plays the role of Benji perfectly and absolutely steals every scene he’s in. A Real Pain will be available to buy on Dec. 31 and on Hulu in 2025.
The 82nd Annual Golden Globes airs on CBS on Jan. 5, 2025, and will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime. The full list of nominees for film and television is available on the Golden Globe’s website.
