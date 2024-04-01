5 Female Basketball Players To Watch During March Madness 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Female sports have been getting a lot of attention recently, especially in light of the NCAA basketball tournament taking place right now, March Madness. There are so many inspiring athletes who are making names for themselves right now. Here are five women you should be paying attention to.

Caitlin Clark: Iowa

Iowa's star player, senior guard Caitlin Clark, has been racking up the awards this season. Clark has become one of the biggest names in both men's and women's college basketball. She is the only player in NCAA D1 Men's or Women's basketball history to lead her conference in points and assists in four consecutive seasons. Earlier in the season, she became the NCAA all-time leading scorer. Clark, born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, was a star in high school as well. In 2019, she won a gold medal with the United States U19 national team at The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup. Clark will be entering the WNBA draft following this season and is predicted to be the first overall pick.

JuJu Watkins: Usc

On the other side of the country, the University of Southern California (USC) has the best freshmen in the NCAA right now. JuJu Watkins, just 18 years old, has been leading USC all season. With her impressive shooting and excellent defense skills, Watkins has led USC to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1994. Watkins, like Clark, won gold medals with USC at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. USC is lucky to have this true freshman for at least another three years. With her stellar performance this season, Watkins is on track to take over women’s basketball.

Paige Bueckers: UConn

UConn's star guard has been in the spotlight for a while now. Paige Bueckers was known as one of the best players in high school, and this reputation has followed her to the collegiate level. Highly respected head coach Geno Auriemma, who has coached 11 National Championship teams, said "We have the best player in America" when talking about Bueckers. The junior from Minnesota is an all-around exceptional player. Bueckers can get by anyone offensively and isn't shy about getting steals and blocks on the other end of the court. She was the first freshman to win the Nancy Lieberman Award as the top point guard in the nation. Auriemma is fortunate to have this star next season as well.

KAMILLA CARDOSO: U OF SC

The University of South Carolina women’s basketball program has been a powerhouse for the past few seasons. Brazilian center Kamilla Cardoso has been a leader for this team throughout the season. The 6-foot-7 senior is a force to be reckoned with in the paint, using her size and strength to wear down opponents under the basket. As for defense, Cardoso is averaging 3.5 blocks per game and is third in the country. In high school, Cardoso was a McDonald’s All-American player, as well as a FIBA South America gold medalist and FIBA MVP in 2023. U of SC is back in the Sweet 16 NCAA tournament round. Cardoso and the Gamecocks have revenge on their minds after getting knocked out last year by Caitlin Clark and her Iowa squad.

Cameron Brink: Stanford