5 Celebrities Who Will Eat at the 2025 Met Gala

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The first Monday in May is an important date for anyone who cares about fashion or just likes to judge what celebrities are wearing. If you’re unfamiliar, the Met Gala is a fundraising event hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art to support its Costume Institute. Each year, it also marks the opening of an exhibition that aligns with the gala’s theme.

The Met Gala is one of my favorite events of the year, and this year is no different, especially since the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was announced a few weeks ago. I think this theme is going to be great because there are so many Black creatives within the fashion space that can really run with this theme. There’s been chatter in many online spaces that the last good Met Gala was the 2018 event, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” which, in my humble opinion, is right. However, I’m excited to see what looks get rolled out onto those iconic Met steps this year. In preparation for fashion’s greatest night, I want to predict the five celebrities that are going to be eating everybody up next May.

Sir Lewis Hamilton View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) First, I want to start with one of the co-chairs himself, Sir Lewis Hamilton. The fashion icon of the Formula 1 world, Lewis, is always so thoughtful in how he dresses, and it shows in how much respect he has for the designers he’s wearing. Hamilton attended the 2024 Met Gala, and his look was just phenomenal. The way he spoke about what inspired him to create his look with Burberry was so thoughtful. Since he has a hand in the Met Gala coming up, I predict he’ll go above and beyond in incorporating Black style and culture into his look. Colman Domingo View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQSpain (@gqspain) Next is another co-chair, Colman Domingo. I’m so excited to see what look he pulls out because he honestly goes above and beyond for his red carpet styles. He never shows up in a boring suit like a lot of men do; he always goes the extra mile. Even if he has to wear a simple suit, he goes about it in such a way that elevates the look to something else entirely, and I just can’t wait to see what he wears next May. Zendaya View this post on Instagram A post shared by Getty Images Entertainment (@gettyentertainment) I know we’re all waiting for this person, our Met Gala queen, Zendaya. She’s so consistent with her style and the meaning behind her outfits. She pushes the boundaries with her looks. I remember being 16 and seeing her 2018 Met Gala look…I’ve been gagged ever since. Her red carpet looks, and her mode of method dressing just push her looks above and beyond. Working in tandem with her stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya is always one of the best dressed at any event she attends. If she attends next year, I know for a fact that her look will be out of this world and definitely in everyone’s top 10. A$AP Rocky View this post on Instagram A post shared by A$AP ROCKY (@asaprocky) Shifting back to the men for just a moment, another co-chair for the gala, A$AP Rocky, is definitely going to show up and show out with his look. Rocky has always been experimental with his style. He can really go crazy with this theme on fashion’s biggest stage. He just keeps putting out look after look, leaning into a more elevated street style, but he also knows how to accessorize a suit to fit his personal style. I know this theme is right up his alley! Rihanna Speaking of A$AP Rocky, we can’t forget the woman who defined the Met Gala for years, Rihanna. I’m literally on my hands and knees, begging for her to make an appearance, especially since her partner is one of the co-chairs. She would do so well with this theme as her style is just impeccable. So many looks are running through my head when I think about her and how beautiful and detailed they were. I can’t stop thinking about that gorgeous yellow dress she wore to the 2015 Met Gala or her iconic pope look for the 2018 Met Gala. Truly, she can pull off any concept.

These are only a few of the many celebrities that I think could be so wonderful at this year’s Met Gala. I could talk for hours about the looks and who’s going to do what. These are just some of the people that I’ve seen through the years who truly have a sense of style and would execute this theme beautifully. I’ll be counting down the days until the first Monday of May and I hope you’ll count down with me!

