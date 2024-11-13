5 Albums To Get You in the Mood for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The leaves and the weather are changing. You know what that means…fall is here! There’s no better way to celebrate this season than by cozying up, grabbing your pumpkin spice latte, and listening to music that gives the right energy.

Many albums can serve as the perfect soundtracks for fall. Whether it evokes warm acoustic sounds or brings a sort of moody feeling, any artist’s album can be a personal playlist for your fall activities with friends and family. So, here are five that are guaranteed to set the tone for all your fun autumnal festivities!

evermore by Taylor Swift The sister album to folklore, evermore continues singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s storytelling magic with a wistful and vibrant sound. Tracks like “’tis the damn season” and “gold rush” paint those picture-perfect autumn moments — you can almost smell the crisp leaves and feel the cozy sweater weather. The album also contains upbeat bangers, like “long story short,” that’ll have you tapping your feet along. It’s the package deal filled with nostalgia and vulnerability; it’s perfect for fall. Red (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift Revisiting Swift, you’d be crazy not to listen to the re-recorded version of her Red album. An emotional rollercoaster, this album takes you from angry songs like “I Bet You Think About Me” to ten minutes of pure heartbreak in “All Too Well.” That’s the beauty of it — Red (Taylor’s Version) captures complexities and growth, perfect for the changing of the seasons. Stick Season by Noah Kahan Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan’s Stick Season, an indie folk album, has a wonderfully melancholic quality that’s perfect for those in-between moments when summer’s winding down but winter’s not quite here. The album’s songs, such as “The View Between Villages” and “New Perspective,” have a nostalgic, reflective feel that evokes those feelings during that transitional period. It’s like a walk in the woods. Ctrl by SZA While I know this might not be an album that immediately comes to mind when you think of fall, SZA’s Ctrl is a wildcard for this list. Sure, it’s not explicitly fall-themed, but its raw and honest exploration of insecurity, heartbreak, and self-acceptance is very relatable. The songs’ deep lyrics and mellow sounds make for an album that brings a cozy, thoughtful vibe for the fall. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac Of course, we can’t forget the legend of fall-themed music: Fleetwood Mac. The rock band’s album Rumours is the perfect introduction to the season and everything it has to offer. The album’s classics, such as “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way,” have a melancholy but alluring vibe that matches the fall aesthetic perfectly.

So there you have it! These five albums will get you in a cozy state of mind for the time of chilly weather, yummy lattes, and beautiful scenery. Whether you’re taking a stroll in the woods, studying for exams, or simply trying to relax, these albums will instantly put you in those fall feels. So get ready for the best season of the year, and happy listening!

