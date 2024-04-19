This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

So far, 2024 has been chock-full of amazing music releases with many more exciting things to come. Exciting albums that are releasing soon include I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY! by girl in red, The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift, and Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish. Following up the historic summer of Barbenheimer will be a difficult task, but these sensational albums released in the past few months are guaranteed to make this summer one to remember.

Cowboy Carter by beyoncé

It should be a surprise to no one that this album is on this list. Beyoncé’s masterpiece COWBOY CARTER is a beautiful amalgamation of genres that reimagines country while simultaneously bringing it back to its roots. This Texas-born woman has brought country music back to the Black Americans who created it with this daring and heartfelt mixture of R&B and pop with an unarguable country twang.

This experimental album may not have the same impact as Renaissance because of its unapologetic weirdness. However, I don’t doubt that songs such as “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” “JOLENE,” “LEVII’S JEANS,” and “TYRANT” will bring a resurgence of the cowgirl aesthetic for this summer. It’s impossible to listen to these songs and not want to start toe-tapping in a pair of cowboy boots!

prelude to ecstasy by the last dinner party

The Last Dinner Party is a band that sort of came out of nowhere, and their debut album Prelude to Ecstasy has been successfully turning heads since its release in early February. These quirky ladies have brought the vibe of ’70s glam rock to the 21st century and I couldn’t be happier about it.

This record is an anthem of unabashed femininity, feeling like a gaggle of witches galivanting on the graves of the patriarchy. “Caesar on a TV Screen,” “Burn Alive,” and “Nothing Matters” encompass the emotions of the modern woman that I think will bring about feelings of female empowerment similar to those enriched by the release of the Barbie movie last summer. This album also brings a refreshing voice to the queer female community with songs such as “Beautiful Boy” (which is guaranteed to become a lesbian heartbreak anthem). Overall, I think Prelude to Ecstasy will reinvigorate the whimsical female spirit of Summer 2023.

what now by Brittany Howard

This more obscure psychedelic, soul-funky rock gem is a must-listen for this summer (or any time of year honestly). Brittany Howard puts her whole heart into creating an original take on classic soul music, bringing the cathartic brass and biting vocals to a new generation with her experimental production.

This album creates a transcendent feeling in the listener that’s perfect for long summer drives with the windows down. Howard is able to create an intense cacophony of gorgeous instrumentals further compounded by her beautiful, striking voice. I would recommend this entire album, but some songs that need to enter your summer rotation are “Earth Sign,” “Red Flags,” and “Prove It To You.” Even if you don’t have much experience listening to psychedelic music, I’m sure anyone can get down to this groovy record.

the rise and fall of a midwest princess by Chappell roan

Since this album’s release in September 2023, everyone and their mothers have been dancing to “HOT TO GO” like it’s the YMCA. Chappell Roan has burst her way into mainstream pop with her wonderfully spirited debut album, merging the sound of disco classics with more modern gay pop.

Roan’s vocals have an infectiously energetic quality in the more upbeat songs of the album such as “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” and “Red Wine Supernova.” With these pop hits, she makes the listener want to jump up and down and thrash around their hair like a schoolgirl. For the more somber summer days, she also includes a good amount of emotionally poignant melodies such as “Casual” and “Kaleidoscope,” which drive one to tears through her passionate delivery of heartbreakingly relatable lyrics.

guts (spilled) by Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s spring tour has had a remarkable cultural impact. Rodrigo has derived much inspiration from legends the likes of Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani, and Alanis Morisette. Her innovative lyrics have brought catharsis to millions of frustrated young women who are sick of petty drama and fleeting situationships.

After the widespread hit that was GUTS, Rodrigo has somehow done it again with her release of GUTS (spilled). With five extra songs that contain the same adolescent journey complete with catchy hooks, fantastic imagery, and powerful vocals, this record (alongside those previously listed) will bring a sense of female empowerment into this summer. “So American” has clearly been a fan favorite, but I would also recommend “Girl I’ve Always Been” for those late summer nights.

Like most of you guys, I’m so very excited for classes to finally end so that the sunny, beach-filled summer months can begin. I hope that these music recommendations will add some more songs to your playlists and bring both a relaxing and lively energy to your summer.

