Fall is upon us, and what better way to spend the season than curled up with a romance book? There is no one I trust more to write a novel that makes me giddy than Abby Jimenez. Her books will take us straight to the heart of all romcom goodness. So, who exactly is Abby Jimenez?

First of all, she’s a Food Network champion. She founded her business, Nadia Cakes, out of her home kitchen and won multiple competitions. She also casually manages to be a USA Today and New York Times best-selling author and motivational speaker. An expert at contemporary romance novels, Jimenez has me hooked as a loyal fan. This leads me to offer my humble opinion on her must-reads.

Yours truly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Jimenez (@authorabbyjimenez) Starting strong, we have Yours Truly, the second book in her Part of Your World series. This romance holds such a special place in my heart. Filled with fake dating, terrible first impressions, swoon-worthy love letters, and mental health representation, it satisfies all cravings a romance girl could need. Dr. Briana Ortiz is battling some serious hardships: her brother needs a kidney donor, and her love life is in shambles. Just when her divorce is finalized, and she thinks life couldn’t get any worse, insert the mysterious but super charming Dr. Jacob Maddox, whose quiet demeanor leads him to send her a sweet letter (cue the swooning), saving the day. Naturally, like any reasonable girl, Briana melts and instantly befriends Jacob despite fully believing he was Satan incarnate before the letter. Yours Truly is witty and charming. Briana and Jacob begin fake dating, and you’ll be screaming at them to “just get together” already. Their chemistry leaps off the pages, and it’s so palpable that I’m still not over it. Jimenez touches on some serious topics, including anxiety, depression, and divorce. She weaves them between romance and humor so beautifully that I couldn’t help but rank this as my top pick. My favorite quote from this novel is: “We’re all a little broken, Briana. We are a mosaic. We’re made up of all those we’ve met and all the things we’ve been through. There are parts of us that are colorful and dark and jagged and beautiful. And I love every piece of you. Even the ones you wish didn’t exist.”

Just For the Summer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Jimenez (@authorabbyjimenez) Jimenez hit it out of the park with this one. I binge-read it until my eyes hurt because I refused to put it down. In book three of her Part of Your World series, our main man, Justin, has a curse: every woman he dates finds their soulmate the second they break up. Our leading lady, Emma, of course, has the same problem. By fate and a slide into DMs, they hatch a plan to date each other and then break up to go on and find their perfect soulmates. Justin is the epitome of “if he wanted to, he would.” He’s thoughtful, kind, and intentional. Emma is our complex, good-hearted female main character who’s extremely relatable. They’re layered individuals who slowly catch real feelings for each other. Small touches, lingering glances, and meaningful late-night talks will have you clawing at the pages for them to date for real. In typical Jimenez fashion, she weaves hard-hitting topics between the lighthearted atmosphere of new love. She discusses unconventional family structures and childhood emotional trauma in considerate, real ways. Her writing is honest and perfectly captures the gut-wrenching feelings life throws at you while experiencing pure love from relationships. My favorite quote from this book is: “You’re not asking too much,” he said. “You were just asking the wrong person. Ask me instead.”

Part of Your World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Jimenez (@authorabbyjimenez) Part of Your World is the first book in the series, setting the standard for small-town charm and a couple from two different worlds. It’s basically The Notebook with a twist. Alexis comes from extreme wealth and legacy. She’s an ER doctor who crosses paths with Daniel, the sexy mayor of a small town called Wakan. Daniel is a hardworking, true sweetheart. Skilled carpenter? Check. Runs his grandparents’ B&B? Check. Mayor? Check. Treats Alexis with boundless love and adoration? Big check. Once again, Jimenez creates the perfect dynamic as her characters tackle real-world issues while trying to hold onto their love. Alexis battles emotional, verbal, and physical abuse from her ex and family. Daniel anchors her chaotic life. You’re taken on an emotional rollercoaster as they learn to sacrifice and intertwine their different lives. This story can hit hard. Alexis embodies resilience and independence. Despite the tough topics, love ultimately prevails. My favorite quote from this novel was, “It’s amazing how someone can touch you, even if you only know them for a moment in time. How they can change you, alter you indelibly.”

