Movies Your Dad Would Recommend if You Liked ‘Gladiator II’

In the post-Glicked world we live in, as holidays draw ever close, every middle-aged man has dragged his family to go see the new Gladiator II movie. This film of the season might be stuck in the shadow of Wicked, but it’s a thrilling new take on a classic dad movie.
This writer also went to see Gladiator II with her father and as the weeks have passed since it came out, I’ve been surprised by the amount of people I’ve met who have never seen the first Ridley Scott Gladiator movie.
So, in the spirit of family and togetherness, I have compiled a short list of similarly violent, action-packed blockbusters that your dad would definitely recommend to you if you both liked Gladiator.
- Die Hard (1998)
-
This Bruce Willis classic is one of my father and I’s favorite holiday watches because it’s undoubtedly a Christmas movie and one of the best action flicks ever made. If your dad is a Die Hard fan, you know he’s quoting those one-liners word for word.
In my opinion, Die Hard is a great way to start the winter season off right, and with its emphasis on the protagonist’s love for his family, Die Hard will always be highly recommended by the father figure in your life.
- The Abyss (1989)
-
The Abyss was one of the first underwater sci-fi thrillers ever made. Director James Cameron fully leans into the alien craze of the 80s to develop an incredible masterclass in storytelling and technical special effects.
If you’re a fan of Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, you may see some design similarities. However, The Abyss is undoubtedly a thriller, complete with a harrowing journey and deeply claustrophobic elements designed to put viewers on the edge of their seats.
- Alien (1979)
-
Alien is another dystopian sci-fi movie that has made its way onto many “classics” lists, and I would confidently say that this film is one of the greatest combinations of science fiction and horror that has ever been made. With a memorable female protagonist and gory horror elements, Alien is a fan-favorite for cinephiles.
- Top Gun (1986)
-
My list of the best dad movies would simply not be complete without Tom Cruise’s Top Gun. While military movies might not be your cup of tea, Top Gun’s feel-good ending and one-of-a-kind action scenes make it a unique release. And when you finish this one, Top Gun: Maverick is a well-loved sequel that pays homage to this top-tier dad movie
- Terminator (1984)
-
The charm of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1984 futuristic action movie is its fantastic performances and excellent pacing. The movie itself is a science fiction, time travel, retro-future adventure; and dads everywhere will appreciate this chilling thriller in an age when AI is mainstream and old action movies are gaining popularity.
- Armageddon (1998)
-
Another Bruce Willis movie, this time with Michael Bay as a director, Armageddon, is a sci-fi disaster film that I really like. This movie has everything: romance, adventure, comedy, and horribly inaccurate space exploration.
Michael Bay has actually stated that this is the film he is least proud of, which is a shame because I think that Armageddon is one of the most underrated dad movies of all time, and that’s not just because Aerosmith makes an appearance in my Spotify Wrapped every year.
- Karate Kid (1984)
-
This family movie starring Ralph Macchio is one of my dad’s favorites. Karate Kid received endless praise from critics for its action sequences, and I personally think that its message about standing up for yourself is very well done.
If you like movies with good fight scenes, Karate Kid is a great stepping stone into the genre of 80s martial arts movies. While a little goofy in some places, Karate Kid is a heartfelt movie that will be a hit with your family.
If you missed out on watching the movies your dad always called “classics,” this list is a great place to start. Hopefully, you decide to take some of my recommendations to heart this holiday season, even if it means deciding to finally watch Die Hard instead of a Hallmark movie.
