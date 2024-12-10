Movies Your Dad Would Recommend if You Liked ‘Gladiator II’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In the post-Glicked world we live in, as holidays draw ever close, every middle-aged man has dragged his family to go see the new Gladiator II movie. This film of the season might be stuck in the shadow of Wicked, but it’s a thrilling new take on a classic dad movie.

This writer also went to see Gladiator II with her father and as the weeks have passed since it came out, I’ve been surprised by the amount of people I’ve met who have never seen the first Ridley Scott Gladiator movie.

So, in the spirit of family and togetherness, I have compiled a short list of similarly violent, action-packed blockbusters that your dad would definitely recommend to you if you both liked Gladiator.

If you missed out on watching the movies your dad always called “classics,” this list is a great place to start. Hopefully, you decide to take some of my recommendations to heart this holiday season, even if it means deciding to finally watch Die Hard instead of a Hallmark movie.

