12 Bingeable TV Shows Perfect for Busy College Girls

College life can feel like a whirlwind, with classes, social activities, and responsibilities pulling you in different directions. In between the hustle, finding time to relax with a binge-able TV show is a must. The key is to pick fun shows that are easy to follow and short enough to fit into your packed schedule. Here’s a list of 12 perfect TV shows for busy college girls who want to unwind without the long-term commitment of a major series binge.

Emily in Paris

Looking for a light-hearted escape into the world of Parisian fashion and culture? Emily in Paris on Netflix is a fun and fabulous series to unwind with after a long day. It’s easy to digest, with 30-minute episodes packed with romance, fashion, and workplace drama. Plus, Emily’s misadventures in her marketing job might just make your school projects feel a little less daunting!

The Bold Type

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulu (@hulu) An empowering and exciting show, The Bold Type is a must-watch on Hulu. It follows three friends navigating careers in media, relationships, and personal growth in New York City. Each episode addresses relevant issues like feminism, work-life balance, and identity, making it relatable for any college girl. With its upbeat pacing and motivational vibes, this show is perfect for short study breaks.

Never Have I Ever

Need a laugh and a dose of teenage nostalgia? The Netflix original show Never Have I Ever is a hilarious and heartfelt coming-of-age comedy created by Mindy Kaling. Each 30-minute episode follows Devi, a smart but awkward high schooler dealing with love, friendships, and her Indian-American family. It’s witty, quick, and super relatable, and it’s perfect for college students needing a break from the grind.

Parks and Recreation

This quirky workplace comedy is such a great stress reliever. With lovable characters and funny plotlines set in the small town of Pawnee, Indiana, Parks and Recreation delivers feel-good moments without any drama. Episodes are about 20 minutes long, so you can easily fit them in between classes or during a relaxed evening. It’s currently streaming on Peacock!

Good Trouble

@goodtroubletv Seriously, why is it so hard to find a nice couple in this town? #GoodTrouble #RelationshipStorytime #ImBusyRightNow #Storytime ♬ original sound – Freeform’s Good Trouble A spin-off of The Fosters, Good Trouble on Hulu follows Callie and Mariana as they take on adulthood in Los Angeles. Dealing with career, social justice, and relationship challenges, the show is modern, thoughtful, and relatable. It’s a great option for students who want something with depth but also enjoy lighthearted moments.

Schitt’s Creek

This award-winning comedy streaming on Netflix follows the wealthy Rose family after they lose everything and are forced to live in the small town of Schitt’s Creek. With heartwarming storylines and sharp humor, this show is an absolute must-watch. The episodes are short, about 20 minutes each, which makes this show ideal to fit in during lunch breaks or before bed.

Gilmore Girls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilmore girls (@gilmoregirls) Perfect for cozy weekends or evenings, Gilmore Girls is the ultimate comfort show. It follows the close-knit relationship between single mother Lorelai and her daughter Rory as they navigate life in the quirky Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. With its charming characters and witty dialogue, this 45-minute-per-episode series on Netflix will have you hooked from the start.

Selling Sunset

Need a little reality TV in your life? Selling Sunset on Netflix is all about the glamorous world of high-end real estate in Los Angeles, but the real drama comes from the agents themselves. Gorgeous homes, luxury lifestyles, and personal feuds make this show addictive, while its 35-minute episodes keep it easy to watch in between study sessions.

Dead to Me

For a bit more suspense and drama, Dead to Me is a Netflix original, intriguing dark comedy about grief, friendship, and secrets. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star as two women who meet in a grief support group and develop a complicated, but intense friendship. The short, 30-minute episodes pack a punch, making it perfect for a weekend binge.

New Girl

This feel-good sitcom streaming now on Hulu is about a quirky teacher, Jess, who moves in with three single guys after a tough breakup. Full of hilarious misunderstandings and heartwarming moments, New Girl is a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously. With short, 20-minute episodes, it’s great for decompressing after a stressful day.

Derry Girls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saoirse-Monica Jackson (@saoirsemonicajackson) Set in Northern Ireland during the 1990s, Derry Girls is a Netflix original, laugh-out-loud comedy about a group of high school girls (and one boy) as they grow up amidst political conflict. It’s equal parts heartwarming and hilarious, and at just 30 minutes per episode, it’s perfect for watching on the go or during a study break.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel