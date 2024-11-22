5 Amazon Dupe Items You Can Add to Your Christmas Wishlist

As a wannabe influencer and Amazon storefront curator, I take pride in my Amazon finds. As a professional procrastinator who’s fallen victim to the broke college student stereotype, Amazon offers the perfect combination of convenience and affordability I seek in my shopping experience. I owe not one but two high school homecoming dresses to Amazon Prime, in addition to a plethora of earrings, athleisure sets, and, of course, many name-brand dupes.
If you’re looking for gift inspiration this holiday season, consider adding some of these trendy lookalikes to your wish list. To me, a good dupe is so much better than the original.
- ANRABESS Women Summer Mini Romper Dress
-
Thank you, Miss ANRABESS, for my favorite Amazon dupe to date. Throwing on an athletic dress is my favorite way to elevate a basic outfit, and this specific dress has accompanied me on many hot girl walks, Strozier study sessions, errands, and everything in between.
This dress/romper hybrid is comfortable, breathable (which is needed in Tallahassee during this 90-degree Fahrenheit November), and available in every color of the rainbow. It can be dressed up or down with the right choice of shoes and accessories.
I appreciate how easy this dress makes outfit planning since I tend to lay my outfits out the night before. As a strong advocate for “if you like it, buy it in another color,” I’m wish-listing some new colors in this dress for Christmas.
- KIDMI Women’s Suede Clogs
-
This wish list item is just as much for me as it is for my Walmart clogs begging to be retired to the back of my closet. As much as I wear my current Birkenstock clog dupes, I felt it was appropriate to upgrade to a higher-quality pair.
While this may be a controversial take, I think clog slides are a cute way to add coziness to a basic winter outfit. And, as a seasoned dorm resident, I know the importance of having a convenient shoe you can throw on for a late-night Uber Eats retrieval or a water bottle fill-up. These clogs can be found on my Christmas wish list, right next to a stamp of approval from my younger sister, who’s a proud owner of this Amazon dupe.
- Women’s Y2K Pajama Set
-
In my mind, peak adulting is wearing a matching pajama set. Going to sleep suddenly becomes so productive and satisfying when I’m wearing a cute, put-together set of PJs.
A night in with this vibrant set plus an everything shower, face mask, and Friday Night Lights marathon would bring me all kinds of JOMO (joy of missing out). Who needs a party when you can watch Netflix in cute pajamas?
- Womens Camo Hoodie
-
Do everything but blend in with this oversized camo hoodie, which stands out for its lived-in, cozy vibe and endless variations of the classic camouflage print. While the only hunting I tend to do is for a parking space on campus or a seat in Strozier Library, I love the revived camo trend for its rustic look and neutral tones that can pair with any basic outfit.
The Light Grey version of this hoodie would make the “groutfit” of my dreams and has quickly found its way onto my Christmas wish list.
- SOJOS Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
-
SOJOS is a tried and true source for designer sunglasses dupes of all colors, frames, shapes, and sizes. As an aviator sunglasses wearer and tortoise shell lover, I’m eyeing these SOJOS dupes for my Christmas wish list. From car drives to beach days to outdoor sporting events (with FSU baseball games coming in the spring), you can never go wrong with a stylish pair of sunglasses.
I’m also a big proponent of wearing sunglasses as a headband, so I only purchase glasses that I’d be able to recoup the loss of if they get bumped around or fall off my head. Since I’ve mentioned everything but the purpose of the glasses themselves — these sunglasses are polarized, helping you see clearly on the sunniest of Florida days.
If you’re crafting your holiday wish list or looking for gift inspiration for others (hi, mom!), consider adding some of these Amazon dupes to your cart. Even Santa shops on Amazon Prime!
