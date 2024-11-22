5 Amazon Dupe Items You Can Add to Your Christmas Wishlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As a wannabe influencer and Amazon storefront curator, I take pride in my Amazon finds. As a professional procrastinator who’s fallen victim to the broke college student stereotype, Amazon offers the perfect combination of convenience and affordability I seek in my shopping experience. I owe not one but two high school homecoming dresses to Amazon Prime, in addition to a plethora of earrings, athleisure sets, and, of course, many name-brand dupes.

If you’re looking for gift inspiration this holiday season, consider adding some of these trendy lookalikes to your wish list. To me, a good dupe is so much better than the original.

ANRABESS Women Summer Mini Romper Dress

Thank you, Miss ANRABESS, for my favorite Amazon dupe to date. Throwing on an athletic dress is my favorite way to elevate a basic outfit, and this specific dress has accompanied me on many hot girl walks, Strozier study sessions, errands, and everything in between. This dress/romper hybrid is comfortable, breathable (which is needed in Tallahassee during this 90-degree Fahrenheit November), and available in every color of the rainbow. It can be dressed up or down with the right choice of shoes and accessories. I appreciate how easy this dress makes outfit planning since I tend to lay my outfits out the night before. As a strong advocate for “if you like it, buy it in another color,” I’m wish-listing some new colors in this dress for Christmas.

KIDMI Women’s Suede Clogs

@valerieescobar birkenstock clog inspired shoes from amazon (on a budget🤑) linked them on my amazon storefront in my bi0 #birkenstockclogs #birkenstockinspired #amazonclogs #amazonfallshoes #fallfashiontrends ♬ original sound – Valerie Escobar This wish list item is just as much for me as it is for my Walmart clogs begging to be retired to the back of my closet. As much as I wear my current Birkenstock clog dupes, I felt it was appropriate to upgrade to a higher-quality pair. While this may be a controversial take, I think clog slides are a cute way to add coziness to a basic winter outfit. And, as a seasoned dorm resident, I know the importance of having a convenient shoe you can throw on for a late-night Uber Eats retrieval or a water bottle fill-up. These clogs can be found on my Christmas wish list, right next to a stamp of approval from my younger sister, who’s a proud owner of this Amazon dupe.

Women’s Y2K Pajama Set

In my mind, peak adulting is wearing a matching pajama set. Going to sleep suddenly becomes so productive and satisfying when I’m wearing a cute, put-together set of PJs. A night in with this vibrant set plus an everything shower, face mask, and Friday Night Lights marathon would bring me all kinds of JOMO (joy of missing out). Who needs a party when you can watch Netflix in cute pajamas?

Womens Camo Hoodie

SOJOS Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses