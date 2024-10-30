Did Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Break Up?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

For the past three years, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been one of the public’s favorite pairings. As arguably two of the most attractive stars the celebrity world has to offer, these two have debuted in countless pop-culture newsfeeds as the talk of the town and have even found themselves engaged in Kravitz’s debut directorial film Blink Twice. However, there seems to be trouble in paradise despite the couple’s lasting relationship over the past few years.

According to E News, Tatum and Kravitz have ended their engagement following the announcement of their new star-studded film. Actor Dave Bautista shared a post regarding the new couple’s film, Alpha Gang, which Tatum proceeded to repost despite the allegations of a called-off engagement.

Although Kravitz and Tatum are yet to make an official statement on their breakup, TMZ officials have reported that Zoë was recently spotted in public without her engagement ring. TMZ claims the breakup was originally reported by People, who sourced multiple unnamed individuals however, without an official statement, the reason for their breakup is currently unknown.

Kravitz and Tatum officially began their relationship in 2021, after Us Weekly confirmed their relationship while on the set of the film Blink Twice. Since then, the couple became engaged around this time last year after news of Kravitz showing off her engagement ring at a Halloween party was reported.

It can be noted that their relationship has been kept relatively private across the years, according to Vogue, occasionally commenting on their experiences as costars rather than their life together as partners. Kravitz, speaking to People Magazine, has stated that “Art is our love language,” commenting on their closeness in production and the relationship that had blossomed after experiencing Blink Twice together.

Separately, Tatum and Kravitz have each led extraordinary lives as members of the film community. Tatum, 44, experienced his debut in the film Coach Carter (2005) and was later featured in the television show CSI: Miami (2002). Since then, he has won over 20 awards, acted in over 73 productions, and participated in the production of 27 films and shows. He’s most famously known for his roles in Magic Mike (2012) and 21 Jump Street (2012).

Kravitz, 35, has had her fair share of successes, winning 4 awards, acting in 47 productions, and directing her debut film Blink Twice (2024). The actress is most famously known for her work in The Batman (2022) and Mad Max (2015).

Breakups are never fun, especially not for those who are constantly subject to public viewership. So, while the news of the breakup is extremely sad for those of us who follow celebrity relationships, it’s important to recognize the impact on Kravitz and Tatum themselves, as well as their families and friends. Since the couple has yet to confirm their relationship status, we can only hope for the best!

