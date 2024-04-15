You’re Invited to FSU’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Release Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

On behalf of FSU’s College of Communication and Information, you are cordially invited to our The Tortured Poets Department Release Party! If you’re as “Down Bad” as we are for this new album, meet us at the Alumni Center Ballroom on April 18 at 10:30 p.m. Hosted by FSU’s first-ever Taylor Swift-inspired class, it’ll be a night to remember. Stay for the album listening at midnight and stream Swift’s new work in a ballroom full of your fellow tortured poets.

Whatever you think this event will have, double it. Here’s a full itinerary to check all the boxes and have the perfect night with your friends.

From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., head over to Madison Social, where you can get Taylor Swift’s signature drink (the French Blonde) and an order of Fat Fingers, all for $13 if you’re 21 years or older (but don’t worry, you can buy them separately)! So if you’re under 21, grab an order of fingers and some seemingly ranch and eat with friends. It’s not a Swiftie event without a pre-party!

After dinner, head to the Alumni Center at 10:30 p.m. for the best night of your life. You don’t have to preregister; the event is open and free to all college students.

There’s no dress code, but there is a costume contest for best dressed, so take that as you will. Trust me, no one will judge if you want to show up head to toe in black and sparkles because you’re in your Reputation era. Instead, we’ll trade you a bracelet! It’s not required, but you can totally bring some friendship bracelets to trade with other Swifties.

This is where it gets fun!

What’s a Taylor Swift album release without music and games? The event will have Swift’s best tracks to sing along to, with interactive trivia in between and the highly anticipated costume contest. While you wait to hear your claimed track from the new album, there will be a backdrop for photos and so much more. When Tay says, “Capture it, remember it,” we have no choice but to obey.

To top it all off, Ground Ops Roastery + Bakehouse is bringing their signature Cinnamon Chai Hello Cakes and a coffee bar to make sure we can stay up till midnight and snack on some delicious sweets while we wait. You’ll also get a voucher for a free cinnamon roll to pick up Tuesday at the bakery when you order their “TTPD Buzz” Latte — a cinnamon roll chai latte topped with whipped cream! I’ve heard cinnamon rolls are some of Swift’s favorite treats…

Madison Social is also bringing some of its iconic Fat Fingers for those who can’t pre-party but still want to get in on the fun. I’m telling you, between the music and the delicious food, you don’t want to miss this.

But wait, there’s more! The hosts are also giving away exclusive T-shirts to a few “lucky ones.” Not only can you say you went to an FSU Taylor Swift event, but you’d also have the merch to prove it.

At midnight, we’ll stream The Tortured Poets Department! Imagine reacting live to a brand-new Taylor Swift album surrounded by your friends and other Swifties. It’s so “Joe-ver.”

Don’t miss out on the The Tortured Poets Department album listening party. Grab a tortured poet and a box of tissues and bolt to the Alumni Center at 10:30 p.m. for a tortured but legendary night!

