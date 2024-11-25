Burr Basket Ideas Based on Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Winter is officially here, so it’s time to pull out all the stops to keep warm and feel extra loved during the chilly months. If you’re looking for the perfect way to spoil your favorite college student, a “brrr” basket is the ultimate winter gift.

These adorable care packages are all about cozy vibes, thoughtful details, and a little flair that matches their college major. And what better way to do that than with a personalized gift basket tailored to their major? The key is in the details: practical, indulgent, or plain adorable items can turn an ordinary basket into a masterpiece of love and thoughtfulness. So, let’s dive into the art of curating baskets that perfectly capture the spirit of each major!

Business

Every girl I see in business always has their look together each morning. A cute planner or notebook would be helpful for all the girl bosses who need to stay on top of their busy schedules. Stylish pens or highlighters are a must — they’re not just tools but accessories that make them feel like they’ve got it together, even during chaotic midterms.

Include mini coffee samples from boutique brands to fuel their entrepreneurial spirit and consider a mug or water bottle for their coffee on the go. Finally, sprinkle in a few pampering touches like a rose-scented hand cream or a luxe lip balm to keep her feeling polished and put together. Top it off with indulgent cocoa bombs and a mini box of macarons for a sweet, cozy treat that screams girl boss vibes.

Pre-Med

These girlies definitely need a de-stressor from all the work they’ve done this whole semester. A pair of adorable, patterned compression socks will help keep them comfy during those long hours on their feet, whether they’re in class or studying. Toss in a chic, portable hand warmer to keep her hands toasty during chilly early morning exams or clinical rotations.

For relaxation, include a lavender-scented eye mask or bath salt to help them unwind after a busy day of lectures and labs. Finally, add some healthy snacks, like protein bars or trail mix. Or even some sweet treats to fuel their body and brain as she gears up for her next step toward becoming a doctor. This basket is all about pampering her while she’s hard at work chasing her dreams!

English

First, all my literary girlies would love a pair of ultra-soft, cozy socks, perfect for keeping their toes warm during those late-night study marathons. Pair them with an elegant mug adorned with a timeless literary quote. It’s ideal for sipping tea or coffee while getting lost in their thoughts. A portable book light adds a practical touch, letting them dive into their favorite novels or annotate essays well into the night without disturbing their roommate.

Elevate the basket with gourmet tea sachets or indulgent hot chocolate mixes—luxurious treats for their well-earned study breaks. A bookmark based on their favorite book or a beautifully crafted reading journal would go perfectly with the collection. To tie it all together, include a beloved classic paperback or a novel tailored to their taste, rounding out a gift that captures the ultimate literary vibe.

Computer Science

The computer science girls are crushing it and deserve all the love and support for their incredible work behind the screen! Start with a soft, oversized hoodie in a neutral shade, something she can throw on while tackling coding challenges or running late to class. Add an insulated tumbler with a minimalist design, perfect for her coffee or tea, and maybe a subtle programming reference that’s more sophisticated than cliché.

Include a pair of cozy socks, but make them more unique. Toss uses a handy portable charger to keep her devices running because we know how essential that is during marathon coding sessions. A set of blue-light-blocking glasses is a thoughtful addition to help her protect her eyes from hours in front of the screen. A small, calming candle with a clean scent like sandalwood or citrus will help her unwind after an intense day. Top it off with a sleek laptop sleeve to keep her gear safe, and you’ve got a comfy and functional basket.

No matter the major, remember the essentials that everyone loves! A handwritten note wishing them warmth and success this winter will make the basket special. Add a sprinkle of faux snow, tie everything up with a big festive bow, and you’ve got a “brrr” basket that’s as unique as they are. So, there you have it: your guide to creating the coziest, most thoughtful winter gift for every college student!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!