Why You Should Make the Trip to Jacksonville for an FSU Hockey Game Next Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

You don’t need to spend more than a day at FSU to see that we’re a school with a spirited culture when it comes to our sports teams. So much of the pride and camaraderie you feel on campus comes from our talented teams, and don’t even get us started on our traditions for football game days. When athletics are clearly quintessential to the Florida State experience, why is it that people will say, “Wait, we have a hockey team?” after I bring something up about them?

Yes. FSU does, in fact, have a hockey team — and in my opinion, they’re worth following. Our team isn’t just in an intramural or club league either; they’re the real-deal, D3 players. Last year, the roster was comprised of guys from three different countries, with two of those being Canada and Poland, and seven different states besides Florida. If that doesn’t convince you that our school takes the search for some on-ice talent very seriously, then I don’t know what will.

There are normally around 20 games per season, so you’ll have plenty of chances to witness their talent live. The games are played starting in September and go all the way through February, although last year, they casually made it into the playoffs and didn’t stop at the regular season. Within that regular season, they play some of our school’s biggest rivals, including Clemson, the University of Miami, and the University of Florida (who they beat 10-1 in February). Maybe in January when you’re really missing that rush you get from going to the football games, you can try to go to a hockey game instead to get your fix.

Getting to one of FSU’s hockey games might not be that easy because of where they call their “home ice.” FSU hockey practices and plays in the Community First Igloo in the middle of Jacksonville. Understandably, this 2.5-hour drive might not seem like it’s worth it. Especially when, chances are, our football and baseball stadiums are within walking distance of your dorm or apartment. However, when you consider that this is the drive our dedicated players make almost daily, I think they deserve our support for at least one of their games.

If you’ve never watched or cared about hockey before, don’t let that stop you either! In my opinion, hockey, no matter the league, is the most entertaining sport to watch. Imagine the physicality of rugby combined with the strategy of soccer and the speed of basketball on ice skates, and then you’ve basically got a hockey game. Don’t worry if you’ve never heard of off-sides or cross-checking. What’s important is that you cheer for the FSU player if they end up getting into a fight (hockey humor).

Perhaps next year, you and some friends can split gas money, curate the perfect 2.5-hour playlist, and throw on your warm FSU gear to show your school pride at one of their home games. I’ve seen how the student body is willing to drive or book flights to attend the away football games, so going to Jacksonville to watch and cheer on our underrated hockey team might be more achievable.

If you thought FSU football games were entertaining, imagine if we could create a student section at these hockey games with 60 minutes of nonstop, physical action!

