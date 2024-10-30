Why Adding a Minor Was the Best Decision I Made

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When I started my college career, I planned to graduate in three years. However, once I started taking classes, I quickly fell in love with FSU. I had to add a second major or look into minors to fill my schedule with more classes.

I wasn’t really interested in anything else in the College of Business besides my original major, marketing. Therefore, I made an appointment with my advisor, which opened a new door. She explained how I could add any minor I wanted. It didn’t have to relate to my major at all. So, I began my search!

FSU offers many unique minors that can broaden your understanding of different topics you’re interested in. They have something that will surely interest you, from biomedical physics to social welfare. After meeting with my advisor, I decided to pick one that aligned with my interests outside my major.

I love to read in my free time and can spend hours on Goodreads. My love for books led me to decide on English as my minor. Once I started looking at all the classes they offered, I felt excited about choosing classes again. After looking at the courses offered through my minor, I realized they aligned with my passions (whereas marketing aligns with my career goals).

When picking a minor, you truly have the ultimate freedom! Some have a specific class outline that you may need to follow. However, most of them allow you to pick any class that excites you. You still have plenty of time to add a minor, whether a new Nole or an upperclassman!

From discovering this new world of minors, I also learned about the certificates that FSU offers. These are more specialized than minors. However, they will appear on your transcript and be more official than a minor. This would be a great option if you want to add something more related to your major! Keep in mind that some do require you to apply. I chose to add special events to my degree and couldn’t be happier!

I’m currently taking an English class for my minor, which has unlocked my love for learning again. I think adding a minor added a break to my regular class schedule. It’s allowed me to meet more people outside the College of Business.

Each college is so different! It was interesting going from a big lecture hall to a smaller classroom. I was used to online classes with 800 people. This class allows for more in-depth discussion and a closer relationship with the professor.

Adding a minor was one of the best decisions I’ve made in college. It also inspired me to get more involved. I followed my passions for reading and writing and decided to join Her Campus this fall. I feel I am following all my interests by joining a new organization with my new minor. Hopefully, this inspires you to follow all your interests and build a college schedule that matches your dreams!

