Which Popular Artist You Should Listen to Based on Your College Major

With so many artists releasing music recently, it can be hard to keep up with everything in the diverse landscape. However, your college major could hold the secret to unlocking your musical paradise.

Whether you’re improving the quality of life as an engineering major, unraveling the mysteries of literature as an English major, or studying the complexities of the human mind as a psychology major, there’s a musical companion that can accompany you on your academic journey. Get ready to explore the intersection of education and entertainment by finding out which popular singer you should listen to based on your college major!

Business: JAY-Z

Business students are savvy and know when to invest in the next big thing, just like Jay-Z. The rapper-turned-business-mogul is worth an estimated $2.5B thanks to the numerous companies he’s founded, such as Roc Nation and Rocawear. His entrepreneurial skills have also led him to invest in several companies, including Tidal and Uber, which were in the early stages of development when he got involved. Song suggestions “Where I’m From” (1997)

“Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)” (2001)

“99 Problems” (2003)

“Empire State of Mind” (feat. Alicia Keys) (2009)

“Run This Town” (feat. Rihanna and Kanye West) (2009)

Education: Justin Bieber

If you’re majoring in education, you’d be surprised to find out that you have some things in common with Justin Bieber. His entire career is exemplary of how people learn and grow from past mistakes. He’s also been vocal about donating to schools and the importance of education. In 2016, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bieber gave $500K to a Michigan elementary school and vowed to donate $1 of every ticket sold for his Detroit concert on April 25, 2016. Song suggestions “Beauty And A Beat” (feat. Nicki Minaj) (2012)

“Boyfriend” (2012)

“Love Yourself” (2015)

“Sorry” (2015)

“Ghost” (2021)

Engineering: Kendrick Lamar

Similar to the careful organization and systematic planning that engineers deal with daily, Kendrick Lamar’s albums demonstrate the same sense of cohesion. You can always count on him to build thematic unity and strong narrative arcs throughout his songs. He writes lyrics, melodies, and beats for some of his fans’ most beloved songs and works hard to ensure the final product is something that people will enjoy. Song suggestions “Swimming Pools (Drank)” (2012)

“Alright” (2015)

“King Kunta” (2015)

“Untitled 05 | 09.21.2014” (2016)

“HUMBLE.” (2017)

English: Hozier

Like English students, Hozier has strung together some of the most beautiful, poetic phrases of all time. As found commonly in English literature, the following themes are both prevalent and pervasive in Hozier’s body of work: existentialism, faith, love, and social justice. His songs include figurative language that you can sit down and attempt to decipher all day and are full of hidden messages that may never be solved. Song suggestions “Take Me to Church” (2013)

“From Eden” (2014)

“Work Song” (2014)

“Nina Cried Power (feat. Mavis Staples)” (2018)

“Eat Your Young” (2013)

Fashion Design: Harry Styles

Just like Harry Styles, people belonging to this major are highly fashionable. Throughout his time in the spotlight, Styles has never disappointed his fans. From his numerous red carpet outfits to his daring Love On Tour looks, he has always pushed the boundaries and created new trends, gaining admirers wherever he goes. Song suggestions “Sign of the Times” (2017)

“Falling” (2019)

“Golden” (2019)

“As It Was” (2022)

“Satellite” (2022)

Film: The Weeknd

The artistry that film students put into making visually pleasing videos shows how much they care about creating compelling narratives through editing, lighting, and the lenses of cinematography. The Weeknd cares just as much. Directing some of his most popular music videos, such as “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd has demonstrated his talent for conveying raw narratives as he strives for perfection. Song suggestions “The Hills” (2015)

“Starboy” (feat. Daft Punk) (2016)

“Call Out My Name” (2018)

“Blinding Lights” (2019)

“Take My Breath” (2021)

Health Sciences: J. Cole

Those majoring in health sciences will enjoy the socially conscious themes and laid-back flow of J. Cole’s music. Sports — specifically basketball — played a crucial role in his life, leading him to strive to live a healthy lifestyle and continue to play the sport he loves. In 2021, Cole signed a contract with the Rwanda-based Patriots Basketball Club and made his professional debut on May 16, 2021. Song suggestions “Lights Please” (2009)

“She Knows (feat. Amber Coffman & Cults)” (2014)

“No Role Modelz” (2014)

“MIDDLE CHILD” (2019)

“m y . l i f e (with 21 Savage & Morray)” (2021)

Humanities: Lana Del Rey

Humanities majors share some striking similarities with the ideas that can be found in Lana Del Rey’s music. Exploring the themes of nostalgia and the dark side of the American Dream, Del Rey challenges her fans to reflect on societal norms and cultural myths. Her lyrics are nuanced and powerful and implore people to dig deeper into their individual identities and collective experiences. Song suggestions “Summertime Sadness” (2012)

“Young and Beautiful” (2013)

“West Coast” (2014)

“Lust For Life (with The Weeknd)” (2017)

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club” (2021)

Marketing: Rihanna

If you’re a marketing student, the singer that you should spend more time listening to is Rihanna. Having a successful career in music, Rihanna decided to focus her attention on entrepreneurial pursuits, leading her to found some of the most successful businesses in the world. Like the strategic thinking and creativity of marketing majors, Rihanna has capitalized on her innovations through the creations of Fenty Beauty and SAVAGE X FENTY. Song suggestions “Don’t Stop The Music” (2007)

“Umbrella” (feat. Jay-Z) (2007)

“Disturbia” (2008)

“Diamonds” (2012)

“Love On The Brain” (2016)

Political Science: Billie Eilish

The activism and outspoken nature of political science majors can be compared to that of Billie Eilish’s recent activity. Recently, Eilish has taken to social media to urge her fans to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Also, while appearing at the Oscars on March 10, Eilish wore a red pin, showing her support for a cease-fire in Gaza. Song suggestions “my boy” (2017)

“lovely (with Khalid)” (2018)

“everything i wanted” (2019)

“Happier Than Ever” (2021)

“NDA” (2021)

Psychology: Taylor Swift

If you’re a psychology major, you’ll be sure to love Taylor Swift’s music. Dealing with the themes of love, heartbreak, personal growth, and complex feelings, Swift illustrates through her poetic lyricism the wide range of feelings you’ll experience in your life. These themes tie into the psychological studies of behavior and cognition, allowing people to understand how individuals experience, perceive, and regulate their emotions. Song suggestions “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” (2010)

“Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” (2014)

“Lover” (2019)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” (2021)

“You’re On Your Own, Kid” (2022)

Theatre: Ariana Grande