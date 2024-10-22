What To Know about the Tallahassee City Commission Race

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The 2024 general election is right around the corner! Early voting is underway, and Election Day on Nov. 5 is fast approaching. For the past several years, Americans have heard about numerous races, from the presidential election to congressional ones, and there has been no shortage of political drama and controversy.

Naturally, large national and state elections take the most attention from voters, having the most resources and funding to promote their campaigns. However, some of the most important races on smaller county and city positions fly under the radar, with many voters filling in a random bubble on their ballot when getting to it at the polls.

What many don’t know is how important these small races are, as local officials are the ones making day-to-day decisions about the areas in which they live! From education to emergency management, local races are some of the most important voters can find on their 2024 ballots.

This is no different for Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida and home to FSU, Florida A&M University, and Tallahassee State College. Although students have a fairly low voter turnout, they are the most targeted voter group and hold more power than they think. This means that the Tallahassee City Commission will have an unexpected race on the ballot this November.

The race for the final seat on the city’s commission continued in August when no candidate secured 50 percent of the vote, forcing a runoff during the general election. The race now includes incumbent Curtis Richardson and Dot Inman-Johnson.

Each candidate has years of experience in public service and has strong platforms and agendas for if they should be elected to the office.

Richardson has worked in the public sector for over 30 years, with positions on school boards, the Florida Legislature, and the City Commission. He believes that the biggest issue facing Tallahassee is improving the quality of life for all residents. Richardson has received lots of financial and vocal support for his campaign from Republicans across the city and state.

Inman-Johnson is coming out of retirement to run against Richardson for the City Commission Seat. Inman-Johnson has served on the commission in the past as both a commissioner and as mayor of Tallahassee. She was also an educator and executive director of a nonprofit.

She believes that the most critical issue in this election is ensuring openness and transparency within the commission’s fiscal matters. She has received many endorsements from Democrats and elected officials, including city commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow.

Inman-Johnson recently interacted with student voters at a town hall event hosted by College Democrats at Florida State University. FSU Democrats welcomed her to a meeting with members of the organization to discuss her platform and experience and answer questions from voters.

The event was a great way to learn more about the race and candidates, with Inman-Johnson touching on unfavorable policies her opponent introduced during his time as commissioner.

Inman-Johnson discussed her policies on supporting firefighters in Tallahassee and Leon County, her desire to continue working with the school board, and being an honest broker in the city government. She bases her platform on being someone residents can trust in their city.

Inman-Johnson concluded the meeting by calling students to vote, emphasizing the importance of our civic engagement! She then provided pizza from Gaines Street Pies, a business of Commissioner Matlow, which I can say was very appreciated.

President of FSU Democrats, Aaron Press, commented on the event and the importance of local elections. He stated, “These races dictate lots of really important policies that affect our day-to-day lives, and we should be paying attention to them. Students should really be considering what they think makes a good commissioner this November.”

Early voting in Florida started on Oct. 21 and continues until Nov. 3, with Election Day being on Nov. 5. So if you are registered to vote in Leon County, research all local races, including one very important City Commission race!

