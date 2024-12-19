What Hallmark Christmas Movie Trope You Are Based on Your FSU College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Hallmark’s Christmas movies have become a staple in my house as the holiday season comes around. Its films fuel the holiday escapism we all need, and since the channel has joined the streaming service Peacock, my brain is turning into red-and-green holiday mush.

As I’ve started to memorize every trope in the realm of these movies, I’ve thought about how they could be tied to the various, different colleges at FSU.

So, here’s the Hallmark Christmas movie trope you are based on which FSU college you’re in!

College of Arts and Sciences – Magic View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) As one of the broadest colleges at FSU, I picked the “magic” trope. These films usually include a mystical element, from time travel to a magic book to a fairy godmother. The College of Arts and Sciences students study a wide variety of topics, so maybe a bit of magic is the perfect way to fix any holiday trouble they may encounter. My favorite film of this trope is Naughty or Nice, where Krissy Kringle (a name that could only exist in a Hallmark film) finds a book that contains all the naughty deeds of everyone around her. It’s a thoroughly bizarre watch where the protagonist almost ruins her life before Santa Claus saves the day. College of Fine Arts – The Celebrity Visits the Small Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) The College of Fine Arts is filled with the most creative people. While there are a myriad of Hallmark Christmas movies related to a character learning or reigniting an artistic passion, I love the “celebrity in a small town” trope. Many Fine Arts majors dream of fame, so maybe the Christmas escape can be added to that dream. Who doesn’t love Notting Hill mixed with the joy of the holiday season? In this trope, the protagonist meets a single dad from a small town who reminds them of the simplicity of Christmas. My favorite film of this type is Christmas in Homestead. The male lead may not have Hugh Grant’s charm, but it’s a fun watch, nonetheless. College of Social Sciences and Public Policy – Royalty View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallmark & Christmas are life🎄🌟 (@hallmarkenthusiast247) I’ve given one of my favorite tropes to the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy: a small-city girl falls for a prince. This trope implies that the protagonist finds herself the monarch of a small European country, something I think the Social Sciences and Public Policy students would be well equipped for. Usually, the protagonist starts with a random job within the palace and falls for the King and his charming children, though this isn’t always the case. One of my favorite films of this trope is A Royal Christmas, which stars Hallmark darling Lacey Chabert. In the film, a woman finds out her fiancé is a prince, then spends Christmas in his palace with his nightmare of a mother. It’s a stressful watch (and somehow resolved with hoagies). Did I mention the protagonist is from Philadelphia? College of Business – The Family Business For the College of Business, I may have chosen an obvious one: the prodigal daughter returns to her ailing father’s Christmas-themed business to help him run it. Of course, she’s going to run into her high school sweetheart, and we all know how things end. Business majors can acquire all the skills to run a Christmas shop all year round, right? While it may be a task only possible in a Hallmark movie, the College of Business students fit perfectly into this mold. College of Law – The Businesswoman Visits the Small Town The College of Law students are endlessly studying hard and preparing for their high-paying, fast-paced careers. So, this trope could be seen as their reminder to stop and smell the flowers. The most “memed” trope of the Hallmark Christmas movies, it’s a classic to even the most casual enjoyer. It’s a classic for a reason: once the protagonist arrives in the small town, they’ve got to shed some dead weight (an uninteresting, all-business boyfriend) and fall for the man who owns a Christmas tree farm. My mom is particularly fond of Alicia Witt and loves The Mistletoe Inn, but turn on the Hallmark Channel at any given time in December, and I’m sure this trope will be on full display.

Hallmark’s Christmas movies are my favorite holiday pastime, and it can be fun to imagine myself in the improbable situations the protagonists find themselves in. If I didn’t include your FSU college on this list, you’ll have to get to watching and decide which trope fits you best!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!