Which FSU Dining Option You Should Eat at Based on Your Zodiac Sign

When I first came to FSU, I believed that the only dining places students could eat on campus were the dining halls. Little did I know that there were so many other places to grab a quick bite or meal! Some options include 1851, the Union, Chick-fil-A, and, of course, the dining halls.

However, these options can sometimes be overwhelming to choose from because there are so many. To make it easier for you, here’s what FSU dining option you should choose based on your zodiac sign.

SEMINOLE CAFÉ: ARIES

Aries are bold, confident, and ambitious, and they’ll never turn down a challenging situation. So, if you’re an Aries, Seminole Café is the perfect place for you! This dining hall is a hike to get to from almost anywhere on campus, so it’ll definitely be a challenge. There are also so many different food options to choose from that change almost every day. This is the perfect environment for an ambitious Aries.

BENTO SUSHI: TAURUS

Bento Sushi is located in 1851, and it may be just the soothing environment that a Taurus could be looking for. Whenever I walk into Bento, I’m hit with the comforting smells of Asian food. This is perfect for a Taurus who needs a relaxing environment. The grab-and-go nature of the restaurant also allows these hardworking signs to get back to work as quickly as possible.

JOE MAMA’S: GEMINI

Geminis are witty, curious, and very sociable, which makes Joe Mama’s Pizza Kitchen the perfect place for them to go. The name itself would make any Gemini crack up! This restaurant will also satisfy Gemini’s curious nature, as it has only been open for a year. Joe Mama’s is also located in 1851, which is a great place to socialize.

ARGO TEA: CANCER

Argo Tea’s small, intimate environment, grab-and-go nature, and soothing tea flavors are perfect for Cancers! Cancers are naturally sensitive, intuitive, and more introverted. This quiet, relaxing environment is perfect for a Cancer to grab a quick bite-and-go!

TALLY MAC SHACK: LEO

These fire signs are passionate, ambitious, and confident. So, what better place for Leos to eat at than Tally Mac Shack? The easily customizable and unique menu in addition to the sociable environment at 1851 make this a place Leos would love to eat at.

STARBUCKS: VIRGO

Virgos are logical, practical, and perfectionists at heart. Therefore, they would thrive at Starbucks! The endless customizable drinks will allow Virgos to create them just how they like! The four different locations in the Student Union, 1851, Strozier, and Dirac will allow them to make the most practical decisions based on their schedule.

SHAKE SMART: LIBRA

Shake Smart at the Leach is a great place for Libras to grab a quick bite after working out or going to a fitness class with their friends. Libras love aesthetic items, and the açaí bowls are perfect for Instagram pictures. Libras also tend to be indecisive, so the short menu might help make decision-making a little easier.

PANERA: SCORPIO

Scorpios are honest, passionate, and loyal, so they would definitely be inclined to eat at Panera, which is located in the Student Union. Scorpios are the type of people who only ever eat at one restaurant. Panera has many loyal fans, so this could become their new favorite!

SUWANNEE room: SAGITTARIUS

A Sagittarius would thrive at Suwannee due to their adaptable, adventurous, and friendly nature! Their adaptable nature is handy during peak hours, as entering is sometimes overwhelming. However, there are so many different options to try every day that will speak to the adventurous side of a Sagittarius.

BROOKLYN PIZZA: CAPRICORN

Capricorns are one of the most ambitious and hardworking signs. So, Brooklyn Pizza in the Student Union would allow them to grab a quick slice and get right back to grinding! This restaurant also speaks to Capricorn’s practical side, as there are only a couple of menu items and most people choose pizza (obviously).

CHICK-FIL-A: AQUARIUS

Aquariuses are known to be intelligent, creative, and innovative. So, Chick-fil-A is the perfect place for them! They would be able to figure out the online ordering and name-calling system so quickly, which I have always struggled with. Aquariuses can also tap into their intelligent side, as Strozier is right across Landis Green.

PANDA EXPRESS: PISCES

Due to the quick and easy process of ordering food at Panda Express, Pisces can get their food to go and get back to daydreaming. A Pisces would definitely keep the fortune in their fortune cookie and look at it from time to time, wondering if it was a sign.

Take this as a sign and try the FSU dining option that corresponds with your zodiac sign the next time you get food on campus!

