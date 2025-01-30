This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We’ve all wanted to know what cute fictional characters match our aesthetic, especially those color-coded Pinterest boards with fun designs! Recently, there has been an increase in popularity for Calico Critters with many girlies I know starting their collections at home. These adorable little animals usually have a bit of a backstory: some with a family, others dressed up for a special event, all unique to their packaging and style.

It got me thinking. With all of these individual, unique characters, it was easy to see how well they fit into the general aesthetics and qualities differing majors have! Whether they’re more STEM-based or artsy, Calico Critters are perfect for indulging in which cute critter best fits your academics in college life. Without further ado, let’s play character match-up!

Psychology

First up, psychology majors! Y’all have one of the most interesting majors because there’s so much potential behind a career based on human behavior, the psyche, and understanding how we think and process the world. I thought of the Chocolate Rabbit Grandparents for this critter match-up.

These cute little critters, with their pressed suit, polka-dotted dresses, and matching glasses, embody the empathetic nature many people on this career path have. I love how down-to-earth psych majors are and their passion for diagnosing and understanding themselves and others. What better representation than a studious pair of bunnies?

Marketing, Finance, and Accounting

Next up, my marketing, finance, or accounting girlies. This major is by far the most versatile and compatible. Who wouldn’t benefit from something applicable to all things math and numbers? It is entirely useful and practical, so I feel that people with this major are very level-headed and like to plan.

At the same time, because it is very compatible for careers, y’all seem to be the most chill, which perfectly matches the cute trio known as the Sleepover Party Nursery Friends.

Complete with a telescope and matching star-themed pajamas, a black cat, sleeping bunny, and bright-eyed lamb share the joys of stargazing under a calm night sky. Correct me if I am wrong, but isn’t it nice to have a practical major that allows for more time for hobbies? It’s practical, and there’s still time for fun!

STEM

This is a shout-out to any STEM major! As a former biology major, my heart goes out to y’all. I remember the long sleepless nights at Strozier Library, spending hours at the chemistry tutoring tables, and the very tedious early morning or lunch period labs. I couldn’t do it, so I greatly respect and admire those of you who continue to strive and dedicate yourself to your studies. It’s not easy!

One of my core memories is walking home from my lab, only to realize I still had the imprints of ski-sized goggles traced in red around my eyes. This perfectly matches the Penguin Babies Ride ‘n Play, two penguin siblings in little pink and blue vests with goggles. Aren’t they adorable?

English

Last but not least — English majors! I love how creative, artistic, and original girlies with this major are. After switching my major to Editing, Writing, and Media, I have had so much fun reading my classmates’ writing, and it truly is a group of people who express themselves through original thoughts and writing. It’s a lifestyle!

When I think of this major, it reminds me of bold, floral, or wholesome clothing. I immediately thought of the Hedgehog Family with checkered, yellow overalls and sweet flower dresses.

Whatever Calico Critter you are, isn’t it lovely that we are all so passionate about something that distinguishes us from each other? Equally unique, distinctly special-together. That reminded me of Calico Critters and all of the wonderful people on campus with majors as cutesy as these critter dolls!

