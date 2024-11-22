Which Animated Blockbuster You Are Based on Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Watching your watchlist grow with recommendations and your bank account shrink from buying movie tickets is stressful, but over the past four years, we’ve seen some incredible new animated films. While you don’t have to take my film recommendations seriously, here are some of the best new animated films of the 2020s that I recommend to each major!

Fine Arts: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

Hopefully, you’ve seen this movie by now, but if you haven’t, I think it’s an excellent choice for all the artists (of any kind) on campus. On top of having a fantastic plot, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most visually stunning films released, incorporating beautiful rendering styles and hand-drawn elements, all of which I think would pop to anybody studying any variety of art.

Engineering: transformers one

While engineering majors typically don’t have time to see a movie, they might enjoy taking time out of their days to watch this film about technology and giant robots. My decision here is geared towards automotive and mechanical engineers rather than biomedical and chemical engineers, but I’m sure any of them can find some entertainment in a movie about taking the difficult path!

History: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

In addition to being the best Pinocchio remake ever made, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio has a lot of historical depth and layers underneath the primary story. It’s a stop-motion animated film set in Italy during World War I, and history majors will love delving into this unique take on the global conflict.

Education: The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot is a newer release from this year based on a book of the same name. It follows a story of resilience and nurture with gorgeous animation and visuals. Anybody majoring in education or planning on teaching would definitely love the heartfelt approach to learning developed in this film, and if you haven’t caught it yet, I highly recommend it.

Communications: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

2023’s new entry into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) franchise was action-packed and heartfelt. While on the surface, this funny-looking movie is about family, the characters all have to develop their ability to communicate confidently with others.

One character has to face her fears to follow her passion for investigative journalism, making this funky flick an excellent choice for the communications majors working towards their degrees.

Motion Picture Arts: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

This family-centric movie, set in a technology apocalypse, follows a young woman on a road trip to her new college, where she plans to major in film. Students majoring in Motion Picture Arts will love this movie’s beautiful animation and unique storyline and will definitely appreciate the main character’s journey through filmmaking.

If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t miss the opportunity to watch The Mitchells vs. the Machines at the Askew Student Life Center this month on Nov. 22!

Even if you aren’t all that into animation as an art form, it’s still important to acknowledge the hard work put into films like these, and people of all different majors can surely find a movie they can connect with.

