4 Ways to Get Involved as an FSU Psychology Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Hi, FSU Psychology majors! I know your schedule may already be packed full of studying and homework (trust me, I get it) and you may think involvement is completely impossible at the moment.

One day, your future self might be scrambling at the last minute to find ways to get more involved in your field. Or, when work dies down, you may even find yourself wanting to meet peers who share the same interests as you. Maybe you want to delve into the world of psychology more and get some hands-on experience!

Luckily, FSU’s psychology program is well-regarded and has tons of students — you’ve seen the size of those lectures! This means there are plenty of opportunities to get involved in the field outside of just taking psychology courses and completing your degree. To seal the deal, each opportunity is super exciting and fun!

Undergraduate research View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Department of Psychology (@fsupsychologydept) There are multiple ways to get involved in research on campus, whether you would like to conduct it yourself or attend a symposium where students proudly present their amazing findings. I was an attendee of the Annual Undergraduate Research Day last semester, and I learned so many things I didn’t know before. I found it so fun to explore my interests and communicate with others at these events. These are great opportunities to meet people and make connections! And, who knows, you might develop a new interest while you’re listening to talented students present their work. I definitely did! Psi Chi View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psi Chi FSU (@psichifsu) As a psychology major, you’ve probably heard of our honors society, Psi Chi. Joining Psi Chi has been one of my favorite decisions at FSU. I’ve met many incredible people and learned about many new ways to involve myself in the psychology community. Some of my favorite memories in this organization involve going to social events with my friends. We love playing psychology-related (and then pretty random) Kahoots while eating some pizza that just hit the spot! Due to its community service involvement, I’ve also been able to donate to helpful causes while being a part of Psi Chi. Giving back to the community can make anyone feel great! I’m honored to serve as Psi Chi’s President this year, and it’s all because of my passion for this fantastic organization. volunteering in the community One of the best ways I’ve gotten to know the psychology community outside of campus has been through volunteering around Tallahassee. Not only have I met dedicated advocates for mental health and built long-lasting relationships, but I have also gained real-world experience in my field. There are plenty of nonprofit organizations to volunteer at, including the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI). I often volunteer at this organization, and I’m learning and growing so much because of it. I love how passionate the psychology community is about its field, and I’m never short of inspired when working with organizations like this one. Directed Individual study View this post on Instagram A post shared by NatPAT (@natpattwins) Participating in Directed Individual Study (DIS) for two semesters was such a unique experience for me. I got to work hands-on in a research lab alongside my friends and peers. I was able to dive deep into research about twins and help with the study for months, which was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There were also fun events outside of the lab itself, such as tailgates and end-of-semester celebrations. I honestly miss my DIS days because I shared so much laughter with the other students and got to see an important study happening in real time!

To all FSU psychology students: good luck exploring your interests and making your way up in the world! Taking advantage of opportunities like these has helped me grow tremendously as a student. I’m so grateful for everything I’ve been involved in these past four years, and I hope you can find something that has the same effect for you!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!