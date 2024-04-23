3 Study Tips To Help You Get through Finals Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s almost finals week, one of the most anticipated weeks of the semester. On one hand, it’s exciting to be nearly done with spring classes and wrap up another year of school. On the other hand, exams can be daunting, and it takes a significant amount of mental and physical energy to navigate through reviewing for exams and completing final projects.

Although finals week may be stressful, there are plenty of techniques out there to help minimize the challenges of studying and ease some of the anxiety that comes with getting through the week. Here are three study tips I’ll be using this finals season that might be helpful for you too.

1. Mix up your study locations

Sometimes, studying in one place for too long can feel repetitive and unproductive. It can be much harder to stay focused when you feel like you’re trapped in the same space, and it’s also difficult to navigate between tasks or subjects when you feel like your surroundings aren’t matching your change of pace.

Consider mixing up the places where you study. If you’ve been studying at your desk for a while, perhaps move to the library. Is the library starting to feel too stuffy? Try a coffee shop or a quiet café. If the weather is nice, studying outside can also be a great option.

It also sometimes helps to change your study location when you’re shifting your study material. Reorienting your environment can help your mind realign its focus and feel more prepared to take on something new. If you just finished a final project and it’s time to start a new assignment, it might be a good idea to find another workspace.

Also, it’s generally a good idea to avoid studying in bed. Reserving your bed as a space for rest during finals week can help with an easier transition for sleeping and will help your mind and body compartmentalize rest time and study time.

2. Create a schedule with a designated stop time

Maybe you’ve been here before: You decide that you’re going to start studying now, and you’re going to keep going for as long as you possibly can. It could be an hour from now, or might not be until way past midnight, but it doesn’t matter. You know you need to spend as much time preparing as you can without stopping.

In theory, this might sound like a quick, easy way to get everything done, but in reality, it’s the perfect recipe for burnout, limited productivity, and increased stress. Instead, consider creating a schedule including times when you want to focus on different study tasks, take a break, and completely stop working.

Creating a schedule can help you have a clearer, visual picture of how much time you want to dedicate to each task. It’s much easier to feel confident in the amount of time that you can spend on each final when you can see it. It might even feel like you’re following a guideline rather than pushing yourself as hard as you can without a clear goal.

Also, having a stop time can help you be more productive during your dedicated study session because it can encourage you to take advantage of the time you have when your goal is to focus on schoolwork. It also gives you something to look forward to at the end of your session: the rest that’ll help you feel more energized and prepared for the finals you’ve been working so hard toward.

3. Take breaks that replenish you

Taking breaks is one of the most common pieces of advice when it comes to studying, but what should you be focusing on during your break? It might feel natural to spend this time trying to distract yourself from the stress of studying and filling your time with the instant means of getting your mind off of the task at hand. While this might feel helpful in the moment as a temporary distraction, you ultimately won’t be achieving the goal of distancing yourself from studying-stress mode. You’ll probably be keeping your mind and emotions in the same heightened state that you were.

Instead, consider spending your breaks doing something that energizes, relaxes, or refreshes you. Rather than doom-scrolling through social media, maybe take a walk outside or eat a snack that fuels you. Call a friend, or maybe even make a list of the things you’re looking forward to after finals are over. Keeping these motivators in mind can give you some needed encouragement or something fun and exciting to work toward.

At the end of the day, remember that finals are just one week, and that you’re strong, capable, and completely equipped to get out there and do the absolute best that you can. You’ve got this!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!