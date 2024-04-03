6 Things I Had in My Freshman Dorm That Just Made Sense

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Before starting college, I was a ball of anxiety. The next four years seemed like a huge unknown abyss. A million worries spiraled in my head. Will I fit in? Are the professors soulless sadists? Will my dining dollars be enough for daily Starbucks?

But the biggest worry I had was dorm living. Oh, how much I love rotting in my bed at home all alone. Moving into a dorm meant sharing a space with two other people while being hundreds of miles away from my bedroom. I won’t lie — dorm life took some getting used to. Luckily, I had some things that made this shift a little easier.

Shower Head Filter

My roommates and I noticed our hair feeling strangely tacky after showering. Suspecting it was the shower water, we split the cost on a shower head filter from Amazon and found that this fixed the problem. Plus, the filter glowed fun colors!

Bathroom Door Reminder

Keeping with the bathroom theme, this one was one I didn’t expect but made so much sense. In the suite-style dorms, the bathroom had two locking doors. It was very easy at the beginning to unlock one when leaving and forget to unlock the other, leaving the other room unable to get to the bathroom. Many trips were made to the bathroom down the hallway because of this! So, we made a little sign as a reminder to unlock both doors, which helped so much.

Ottoman/Stepping Stool

When I think of a college dorm, I think of abnormally high beds. Save yourself that strenuous attempt at jumping onto your bed by getting a multifunctional ottoman. It can act as both extra storage and, more importantly, a stool to help you get onto your bed easily.

A Snack Stash

When I was packing, I remember spotting a giant TJ Maxx bag in the car. I asked my mom, “What is this?” To which she responded, “Snacks.” I laughed, thinking I wouldn’t need them because of all the food options on campus. Lo and behold, there were numerous times I found myself at 10 p.m. — when everything was closed — hit with the munchies. Thanks, Mom.

Microwave

On the nights I couldn’t be bothered, I was indeed that college student eating ramen. Even though the communal kitchen on our floor had a microwave, it was often being used by others. Plus, its inside was often splattered with who-knows-what. Having a microwave in my own room was so convenient.

Memorabilia

Last but definitely not least, I made sure to bring memorabilia with me. Although it’s technically not a necessity, it made a big difference in making my dorm feel like a home away from home. I tried to replicate what my bedroom walls at home looked like, so I hung up my favorite Polaroids of my favorite people and used the same wall art I already had. I also brought things like drawings from my little brother, birthday cards, and letters from my parents.

If you’re nervous about moving into a dorm, I get you. From my experience, it wasn’t nearly as bad as I expected it to be. Make your room as comfy and convenient as possible. Bring your stuffed animals, a soft rug, and, most importantly, give it some time. You’ll be surprised at how well you can settle into a new environment.

