The Frother’s Daughter Knows a Thing or 2 About Marketing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’d like to think everyone in Tallahassee knows about The Frother’s Daughter. Whether you realize it or not, their brand stands out, even in a city filled with local coffee shops on every corner. Let’s talk about everything that goes into The Frother’s Daughter’s unique brand.

The name

Let’s start with the basics. The Frother’s Daughter opened as a mobile coffee trailer in 2021. Rosalyn Wilsey took inspiration from her father, who helped her develop the idea of a coffee trailer, and that’s where the name comes from. The name itself is such a clever play on the phrase “father’s daughter” while sticking with the coffee theme. There’s brilliant marketing just in the name!

THE TRAILER

The best part of The Frother’s Daughter is that, unlike other coffee shops, it can be virtually anywhere. This mobility is one of their most effective marketing techniques. Everyone in Tallahassee knows that if another coffee shop tried to do the same, they’d just be borrowing the strategy of The Frother’s Daughter. The trailer has become their signature, and it’s a genius move for reaching a wider audience. Setting up close to campus attracts many more customers during the week since college students like to stay closer to campus.

THE MENU

The creativity of their menu is unmatched. They have a regular menu filled with just about any drink a coffee lover could ask for, and they also feature specialized monthly menus. October's specials, for example, include cold brews, lattes, and chai drinks, all following a Halloween theme. These monthly specials incentivize customers to visit throughout October, especially if they love one of the drinks. Speaking from experience, the Toasted Ghost has brought me back to The Frother's Daughter three times, and I only tried it a week ago!

social media

All their graphics follow a similar theme that creates a visually appealing feed and consistency within their brand identity. Their social media really sticks out, and their approach enhances their posts and brand visibility while ensuring everyone knows when a post is Frother’s. They’re also pretty clever with their social media marketing in that their customers have to check their socials weekly for location updates and every month for new specials, creating a sense of anticipation and engagement.

