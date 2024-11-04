This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ah yes, Halloween…or as we Tallahasseans know it — Talloween! Talloween completely differs from the generic October 31st celebrations. Why? I’m glad you asked. As you may or may not know, Florida State University is ranked the No. 2 party school in the nation. While it has decreased in recent years, Halloween weekend in Tallahassee, or Talloweekend, has remained at the top of the charts, which sends the young adult crowds flocking to Florida’s capitol from far and wide.

Since Halloween landed on a somewhat awkward day this year, Tallahassee locals, Florida State students, and all those Talloween travelers decided to celebrate the weekend before and after the holiday. Super exciting if you ask me (and a little insane). But what about the days following Talloweekend number two? What then?

Eat, Sleep, Drink, Repeat

Obviously, our bodies are going to be exhausted. We’ll probably find paint and glitter in places not thought possible. An easy cure to the physical toll of the Talloween hangover is rest and hydration. In all seriousness, your body absolutely needs rest. With that, rebuilding strength is super important, so eating plenty of nutritious foods and drinks full of electrolytes is a must. Classes the following week will be challenging, but with the proper fuel, a party next weekend will start sounding attainable and maybe even fun.

Filling the Halloween Void

Unfortunately, the literal hangover after Talloweekend might not be the only thing we’re left with. The post-Halloween life can honestly be a little sad. What do I look forward to now? Fortunately, Halloween is only the start of the holiday season. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and after we get through pesky exam week (someone send help, please!), it’s practically Christmas. Not to wish away the rest of the semester, but there are things to be looking forward to, and to take it a step further, filling the Halloween void can be fun.

Events are happening all the time at FSU. Whether they revolve around the college you’re in or are just offered by the university, there’s always something going on around campus. To stay informed about the events on campus, a good resource is social media, along with paying attention to events listed on bulletin boards or by teachers. Not interested in what’s being offered at FSU? Trying something new in the Tallahassee area can curate a fun new hobby or experience that lasts a lifetime.

There’s plenty to do around Tallahassee outside of Talloween. If you’re an avid book lover like myself, there are some pretty cool bookstores around town, even one with cats. Luckily, Tallahassee has some awesome parks to take advantage of the nice weather, like Lafayette, Cascades, and Mission Parks, to name a few. I’ve found reconnecting with nature helps me feel like a real person after a weekend out, and I’m definitely planning a hot girl walk after Halloween.

reminisce on the good times

If these still aren’t fueling the hunger that is the lack of Talloween, revel in it. I know, I know…but seriously. Why not be a little nostalgic? Plus, one of my favorite parts of Talloween is the recovery process. That’s the best part of any good weekend, really. Everyone goes so hard for Halloween in general, it’s super fun seeing what everyone’s creative minds come up with on TikTok and Instagram. So, I think being a little reminiscent of Talloweekend is just fine.

The holiday can be super duper fun, and I hope it was for all of you. But as we recover from Talloween, remember we must take care of ourselves and that there’s more to enjoy in Tallahassee than just the praised Halloween weekend. So as we reclaim the normalcy of pre-Talloween, we begin to feel thankful for the next holiday, the fact that it’s over, or that we merely survived a two-weekend full of spooky fun costumes, bender.

