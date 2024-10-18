Wait, There’s a Haunted House at FSU?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Halloween in Tallahassee has become infamous for its nearly week-long celebration full of costumes, parties, and all the spooky festivities that earned it the nickname “Talloween.” But this year, two of FSU’s Greek organizations, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Beta Theta Pi, are adding a charitable twist to the Talloween excitement.

For the first time, they’re hosting a haunted house called Talloween Terror Night, turning the traditional festivities into an opportunity to give back to the community while keeping the spirit of Halloween alive.

Talloween Terror Night will take place on Oct. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will be held only a block from campus at the Beta Theta Pi chapter facility, where guests can experience a guided tour through the haunted Beta house! Every corner hides a new scare that’s guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat!

After braving the thrills, indulge in a delicious fried Oreo from Gurlie’s, a local Tallahassee vendor, which is included with your ticket! Plus, each ticket comes with one free raffle entry for a chance to win exciting prizes, with additional entries available for purchase during the event.

All proceeds from Talloween Terror Night will directly benefit the philanthropic partners of both Greek organizations: the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation, and the Abuelos Foundation. NAMI promotes mental health awareness and offers resources to assist community members in maintaining emotional well-being.

The Abuelos Foundation, started by the family of a Beta Theta Pi member in 2016, is a nonprofit on a mission to assist senior citizens by offering them essential services, modern home improvements, and advocacy for their needs at the community and governmental levels. Your support, whether through purchasing a ticket, attending the event, or making a donation, will help positively impact our community.

This charitable event is more than just an opportunity to have a great time; it also reflects the broader impact of Greek life organizations at FSU on the community. FSU’s sororities and fraternities raise significant funds for many non-profit organizations; they make a remarkable difference! From supporting local food banks and community shelters to raising awareness for mental health and educational programs, FSU’s Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) consistently strives to make a positive difference both on and off campus.

The collaboration between Kappa Kappa Gamma and Beta Theta Pi in hosting Talloween Terror Night marks an exciting new chapter in FSU’s philanthropic efforts. It’s a testament to the university’s commitment to supporting important causes while engaging students in fun and meaningful activities. The event not only brings people together to celebrate Halloween but also underscores the potential of FSU’s student body to drive change and support those in need.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to enjoy Talloween with a purpose — purchase your ticket for Talloween Terror Nights now! Whether you’re looking for a thrilling haunted house experience or simply want to contribute to a scary good cause, this event is sure to make this Halloween memorable!

Come for the scares, stay for the treats, and leave knowing you’ve made a difference in the community!

