Songs That Match the Vibes of FSU Buildings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

One of my favorite things about FSU’s campus has always been the architecture. I love the brick buildings, arches, and Gothic elements scattered around. Each building definitely has its own vibe, so here are some songs you can listen to to really enhance the experience next time you’re in one of FSU’s famed halls!

Dodd Hall: “I, Carrion (Icarian)” by Hozier

Dodd Hall is arguably one of the prettiest buildings on campus with its stained glass windows and large oil painting. Home to the Philosophy Department and the College of Arts and Sciences, this building deserves Hozier’s soft and sweeping melodies. The Gothic vibes of the building fit perfectly with “I, Carrion (Icarian).” Just as the song details Icarus attempting to reach the sun, the painted ceiling in Dodd Hall is so beautiful it could be the sun to FSU’s Icarus.

Williams Building: “Letter to an Old Poet” by boygenius

As an English major, it would be a disservice not to include the underrated Williams Building. I’ve always associated this building with boygenius for some reason, and what better song than the one titled “Letter To An Old Poet”? Most of FSU’s resident poets can usually be found here. Williams has always had an introspective air to it that this song emulates. Truly though, most boygenius songs would work for this building.

HCB: “All Star” by Smash Mouth

At this point, because most FSU students have had at least one class in HCB, I see it as a shapeless entity. One classroom will be occupied for an astronomy lecture while the one next door will be teaching an ethics course. To encompass the versatility of HCB, I wanted to find a song that most people would know, and though it may seem random, “All Star” came to mind. I stand by this choice; no one fight me on this.

The student Union: “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift

When I think about the Union, what comes to mind is how crowded and busy it normally is, which leads me to then think about the crowded streets of New York. When Swift sings, “Everybody here wanted something more,” she’s clearly referring to students wanting more food. Just like New York, the Union has multiple different types of cuisines for students to try. The Union is also home to Club Downunder, where “the lights are so bright, but they never blind me” and students can usually find fun events to attend!

Strozier: “Night Shift” by Lucy Dacus

Like most FSU students, I’ve spent many nights in the Robert Manning Strozier Library studying for exams. Taking the “Night Shift” at Strozier is a weekly occurrence for me at this point. The ending refrain, where Dacus belts over the strumming of a loud electric guitar, perfectly captures how I feel when I’m studying at Strozier: a mixture of panic and frustration as I work to finish my assignments and go home. The vibes of each floor of Strozier vary, with the upper floors definitely having a more relaxed vibe than the lower ones.

Landis Green: “Bloom” by The Paper Kites

Though not technically a building, Landis Green is one of my favorite spots on campus. There are always people enjoying the sun and laying on the flower-filled grass. No song seemed more appropriate than “Bloom” by The Paper Kites. The gentle and sweet vibes of the song fit Landis Green so completely. I definitely recommend giving this song a listen next time you’re lying out in the sun!

Overall, there are so many pretty places on campus that you can wander around in. Whether it’s to study, take a class, or just find a quiet place to read, FSU has a place for everything. Make a playlist, put on your headphones, and go take advantage of campus before the semester ends!

