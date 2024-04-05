7 Things I Learned During My Freshman Year at FSU That I Wish Someone Had Told Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As an FSU student with a long family history at the university, I signed on the dotted line the second I got my acceptance letter. I couldn’t wait to recreate the stories I had heard my whole life, stories of winning college football games, being a member of Greek life, and making friends in the many interesting classes that FSU has to offer.

However, I quickly learned how much of an adjustment period college was. As we near the end of the year, I’ve done a lot of self-reflection. Looking back on my freshman experience, I’ve grown so much through the good, the bad, and the ugly (I’m looking at you, exploding dorm room toilet).

So, as your guide to FSU, here are all the weird things that I wish someone had told me before entering college.

Get familiar with the 3-3-3 Rule

During my first semester, my aunt decided to foster and adopt a dog. Over one of her phone calls, she explained how his adjustment had been to her house. “I’ve been reading about this ‘Three-Three-Three Rule,’” she told me. Essentially, the rule breaks down a timeline to acclimate to a new home. You’ll feel three days of overwhelm and confusion. Then, it will take about three weeks to start to settle in. After three months, you’ll feel more confident and build connections in your environment. Although this rule is usually just for pets, I couldn’t believe how similar it was to my first semester at college. It can give you hope that the hard seasons won’t last forever. For me, my spring semester was so much smoother. I didn’t feel as homesick, I began to branch out, and I can confidently say that I loved where I was.

Learn how to deal with discomfort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam (@liam.oce) College is a breeding ground for cooties, and it’s no surprise that I ended up with strep only a few weeks in. Being sick without my parents for the first time was lonely and difficult, but our University Health Services were amazing. This discomfort was a common feeling. I had to make all new friends, navigate living with a roommate for the first time, and do things all on my own. Like many other people, I panicked that I was all alone in the feeling and that it would never pass. However, I’m proud to say confidently that the discomfort did pass. Through reaching out to a support system and taking care of myself, it slowly shrank into something more manageable. I decided to lean into the discomfort. I realized it’s normal and will show up in all parts of life. The quicker I learned to sit with it, the stronger of a person I became.

Get involved as soon as possible

One of the best decisions I made was deciding to go through sorority recruitment in August. It was a great way to meet like-minded women, make friends, and get plugged into opportunities throughout campus. While Greek life isn’t for everyone, FSU has so many opportunities to get involved! From everything from the Student Senate to the Yoga Club to the many identity-based student agencies, there’s bound to be something for everyone. One of the other great things I did for myself was find a church and join a Bible study. My faith is a huge part of my life, and finding a community at school was so important to me. I met once a week for a homecooked meal and fellowship with other girls who became my mentors. If you have a faith that you practice, FSU and Tallahassee have so many places to go.

Know that Involvement looks different in college than in high school

College is a balancing act between academics, a social life, basic errands and tasks, extracurriculars, and so much more. As someone who was super involved in high school, college forced me to become much more intentional about what I chose to surround myself with. On average, extracurriculars in college take more commitment and devotion, allowing you to shape specific skills and traits. There is also ample room for upward mobility in leadership positions. When choosing the organizations for you, give them a solid month to see if they’re a good fit. I also wish someone had told me not to compare myself to others. Everybody comes into college with a different set of interests, circumstances, and social networks. Your path will work out just the way it’s meant to work out! Don’t force yourself into something you’re unhappy with for the sake of prestige.

Communicate often and frequently

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harlan Cohen (@harlancohen) The closest I had ever come to sharing a room was the occasional sleepover or night at summer camp. So when the time came to share a room for the next 180 days, it was quite the change. While I have an amazing roommate, I attribute a lot of the reasons for our great relationship to the fact that we communicate when things are bothering us, when we need support, or when we have things going on in our schedules. We work like teammates, and we’ve avoided conflict using the 24-hour rule. If you haven’t chosen a roommate yet and are planning on not going random, there are some basics you should cover. Some examples are sleep schedules, involvement, guest policies, and what you will share. Setting up expectations in the beginning sets a good foundation for communication and compromise.

Bring a car if you can

This may be an unpopular opinion on a campus with a notoriously awful parking situation, but I loved having my car on campus. Not only did it allow me to visit family who lived locally, but it also allowed me to travel throughout Tallahassee and the state of Florida. Some of my favorite memories were road trips to Gainesville or Tampa to visit my loved ones. I’ve also gotten to become familiar with all that Tallahassee has to offer. It’s a much bigger city than many expect, and there are some hidden gems! In addition, it’s helped me bond with my friends. I love being the person to offer to drive to dinner, pick up a sweet treat, or go watch a movie. Sometimes, it’s nice to get a break from campus, and I’m a sucker for a long car conversation or a jam session.

Create a syllabus tracker