Crab rangoons are the best appetizer that exists in this world. Cheesy, warm, and picky eater-friendly, they check all of my boxes. As Tallahassee’s biggest crab rangoon fan, I’ve had them at many restaurants in the area. So, here’s every crab rangoon I’ve had in Tallahassee and how much I enjoyed it out of 10.

Nagoya: 3/10

These crab rangoons were some of the worst I’ve ever had. They get three points because they’re still crab rangoons, and I still finished all of them. However, they tasted like they were straight out of the freezer. The flavors inside the rangoon didn’t work well together. I wish I’d ordered the edamame instead.

Sake House: 9/10

I love these crab rangoons. They’re perfectly crispy and always come out hot and delicious. The filling is perfectly crafted and has the perfect balance of cream cheese and crab. They lose a point because they’re abnormally sweet. The sweetness doesn’t bother me. However, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Sake House also has my favorite sushi in Tally, so I recommend it.

Midtown Caboose: 7/10

Finding out that Midtown Caboose offers crab rangoons was quite a shock to me. For a sandwich place, I was pleasantly surprised that they were pretty good. The wrappers were thin and crunchy, and they were folded uniquely. However, the filling was slightly fishy and they were undercooked. I could taste raw dough in my mouth, which was upsetting.

Little Masa: 9/10

These rangoons are nearly perfect. The balance of crab to green onions to cheese is perfect. The reason they lose a point is because of the way they are folded. They’re slightly difficult to bite into with a lot of the wrapper bunched up on top. However, this is negligible, and the delectable flavor of the rangoon makes up for it.

Roboto Tokyo Grill: 5/10

I was recommended these rangoons by a friend of mine. He said they were his favorite. However, I was less than impressed with them. A lot like the Little Masa rangoons, they were difficult to bite into because of the way they were folded. However, where Little Masa makes up for this in flavor, these did not. They tasted incredibly fishy, only balanced out by the cream cheese.

Bento: 5/10

These are perhaps the most forgettable rangoons I’ve had, which is why I give them a 5 out of 10. I don’t remember hating them but I don’t remember liking them either. If you’re looking for some non-offensive middle-of-the-road rangoons, go to Bento. They won’t impress you, but you’re not going to want to spit them out either.

My buddy Jordan’s: 10/10

No matter how many rangoons I try at restaurants, I always say the same thing after: “Jordan’s are better.” My friend Jordan makes the best homemade rangoons I’ve ever had, forcing me to compare every other rangoon to his. Now, I’m not trying to convince you to go find him and ask him to make you crab rangoons, but consider making them yourself. They’re not hard to make, and they’re certifiably delicious.

I hope you’re able to try some of these rangoons. Even the poorly rated ones may satisfy your cravings!

