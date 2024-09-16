Popcorn and a Debate: A Recap of the SLC’s Showing of the Second Presidential Debate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The Student Life Cinema (SLC) is a staple in FSU’s campus life. The theater carefully curates films each week, bringing students a variety, from classics to works from around the world. Since the start of the semester, I’ve spent evenings in the SLC, paying much below-theater prices for popcorn and enjoying great films along with the company of my peers. Most recently, I saw the critically acclaimed Argentinian film, Wild Tales.

Part of the fun of a student theater is not only getting to see films but also getting to see various types. If you miss the initial release of one and there’s a low likelihood that you’ll get to watch it in theaters, the SLC will give new life to it!

But on Sept. 10, a unique experience was brought to the SLC: the showing of the second 2024 U.S. presidential debate.

The Need To Know

The second presidential debate was between the current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump. The debate was much-anticipated since the announcement of Harris as the new Democratic nominee for the election. Many remember the highly “meme-able” first 2024 presidential debate between President Biden and former President Trump. It included “zingers” from Biden, such as, “I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag.”

As funny as the debate may have been, many citizens on both sides were concerned about the future of our country. Leading up to the second debate, stricter rules and guidelines were announced. These rules included muted mics when it was the other candidates’ turn, no prewritten notes, and more. The night of the debate also marked the first time that Harris and Trump met face-to-face.

Campus Organizations

The screening of the debate at the SLC included the attendance of the Student Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) and the Political Discourse Club. It was interesting to note that neither of the FSU political organizations had any party affiliation but were focused on political literacy, an important endeavor on college campuses.

As my party and I entered the theater the night of the debate, we were warned of limited seating, and I was shocked to see the fullest house possible. While we prepared for only standing room, we were able to snag seats in the third row. They weren’t the ideal movie theater seats, with a bit more neck-craning than I’m sure anyone would want. But seeing how full the theater was, my party and I were lucky to be sitting at all.

Overall Atmosphere

Students all over the theater had their computers open, many there for homework assignments or extra credit. But the energy from the audience was unmatched once the debate began. The room joined in a 10-second countdown as the debate began, and the air was frozen as Trump and Harris entered the stage.

As Harris approached Trump and shook his hand, the audience’s reaction was mixed, and they locked in on the debate. The first large laugh from the room came when Trump mentioned “black jobs.” The audience was electric as it kept going.

As Trump threw insults at Harris, the room reacted not in support nor opposition, but rather in laughter. Harris, on the other hand, got the most reactions from her clapbacks. Her campaign has utilized social media in revolutionary ways, and memes of her have now become integral to her image.

Gen Z’s obsession with Harris largely stems not from her policy, but rather her laughter and quotes. In tandem with that image, she made broad statements on reproductive rights while making bewildered faces at Trump. Her quippy responses elicited the cheers and laughter of the student audience.

Moments that got the biggest laughs included when Harris said, “Donald Trump has no plan for you,” and when Trump repeatedly accused Harris of being a Marxist. The audience was wild during Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of migrants eating pets in Springfield.

While it seemed like a majority of the SLC’s audience favored Harris during the debate, Trump received cheers when he recreated Harris’ callout toward former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, saying, “…I’m talking now, if you don’t mind. Please. Does that sound familiar?”

Stay Updated

Screening the second 2024 U.S. presidential debate in the SLC was a creative and fun way to get students on FSU’s campus involved in national politics. The political engagement doesn’t end here, though. For the next four weeks, the SLC’s having their “Get Out and Vote!” Film Fest. They’ll show Man of the Year on Sept. 17, The Ides of March on Oct. 1, On the Basis of Sex on Oct. 22, and All the President’s Men on Oct. 29.

The film fest will also have volunteers to help students register to vote, so if you’re a cinephile who isn’t registered to vote, be sure to attend one of the first two films to get registered before the registration cut-off on Oct. 7.

Also, be sure to follow the SLC on Instagram, so you’re the first to know about events like the showing of the presidential debate, the “Get Out and Vote!” Film Fest, and the more light-hearted screenings and activities. FSU is lucky to have a student theater with such a large variety of programming, so be sure to check it out!

