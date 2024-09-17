3 Must-See FSU Mainstage Theatre Productions This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If there’s anything I can encourage you to do in your years at FSU, it would be to head over to the Fallon Theatre or Lab Theatre to experience one of the mainstage theatre productions. Whether you are a theatre lover (like me) or just looking for something fun and different, FSU’s School of Theatre never disappoints.

As one of the highest-tier theatre training programs in the country, these productions are far from ordinary student performances. Their mainstage productions truly showcase Broadway-quality performances and diverse stories that bring fresh, exciting art to the stage. As a theatre major, I’ve had the privilege to witness the heart, hard work, dedication, and raw talent that fellow students pour into the productions. I can confidently say that it’s always worth it.

‘Once Upon A Mattress’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU School Of Theatre (@fsu_theatre) The first show to kick off the season is Once Upon a Mattress, an exciting musical that puts a spin on the story you probably already know, The Princess and the Pea. This whimsical version of the story follows a swamp princess who encounters many challenges while trying to prove herself worthy of Prince Dauntless. It’s lighthearted and sure to keep you on your toes while making you laugh! Whether you’re familiar with the story or not, you’ll definitely enjoy this humorous take on the fairytale. Once Upon a Mattress will be showing at the Fallon Theatre from Oct. 18 through Oct. 27. ‘The Wolves’ Next up is The Wolves, an intimate and powerful play written by Sarah DeLappe. The play surrounds a group of teenage girls on a soccer team, exploring the complicated dynamics of their friendships, the pressures they face, and the bonds they form on and off the turf. Scenes depict the characters before and after practices, revealing the fragility of teenage life and the struggles of coming of age. It’s raw, incredibly emotional, and honest, and explores relatable themes. If you’re in the mood for something thought-provoking, you won’t want to miss this one. You can see The Wolves in the Lab Theatre from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10. ‘Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU College of Fine Arts (@fsucfa) And finally, to close out the semester is Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience. Based on the beloved children’s book by Mo Willems, this show is high energy and promises an exciting experience for all ages. Wilbur (the naked mole rat), challenges societal norms by wearing clothes in a world where everyone else is naked. While Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience is geared toward a younger audience, it explores themes that everyone can relate to. The children’s shows are always my favorites! This show will also be in the Fallon Theatre, from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24.

Being a part of the School of Theatre at FSU has given me the opportunity to see all of the productions throughout the last four years, and I’ve turned all my friends into theatre lovers. The shows are the result of months of hard work, and I really encourage you to take the time to see at least one of these amazing shows and purchase a ticket!

This semester has a super exciting and vibrant lineup that you need to experience. Not only will it enrich your college experience, but it will help to foster a community where art can thrive. Support these incredible student artists and experience the magic of the FSU School of Theatre!

