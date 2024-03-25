On-Campus Events FSU Students Need To Check Out Over the Next 2 Weeks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Who doesn’t like going to fun-filled events on campus? I know I do! Florida State and its Recognized Student Organizations put on events weekly, and with so many available, you’ll have plenty to go to in your free time! Here are some of the many events that you’ll want to check out this upcoming week.

mArch 28

Club Downunder presents “I’m Just A Girl Night.” CDU is hosting this night in honor of Women’s History Month. There will be trivia about women’s history and treats, and this event starts at 6 p.m.

Also, the FSU Farmers Market will be held at Legacy Walk. There’s fresh produce and homemade goods — what’s not to love? The market will start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. If you can’t make it this day, it’ll also be held on April 11 and 25.

The third event of the day is the FSU Student Entrepreneurship Expo from the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship, which will be held on Landis Green. This event will allow students to showcase their products and promote their businesses. It will start at 10 a.m.

march 29

First for March 29 is the Seminole Innovators’ Lunch Hour which features Jamie Guterman, a junior at FSU, as she discusses her interests in information, communication, and technology. Be sure to stop by and listen to see if you’re interested in this major. The event will be at the Shores Building and starts at noon.

Next, the Sophomore Class Council will host a pickleball tournament at 5 p.m. on the Westside Sports Complex for FSU students.

Last is Final Friday, hosted by the Game Committee, which will be a night full of fun with students playing their favorite games. Head to the Askew Student Life Center at 6 p.m. to join!

april 1

On the first day of April, the Read and Relax Book Display will be at Strozier. Some of their most popular books will be displayed, and you can see what piques your interest. While you’re reading and relaxing, you may grab a coffee!

april 2

First, the Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week Panel, hosted by the Higher Education Student Association, will feature students sharing their experiences. The event will start in the Student Services Building at 12:30 p.m.

Second, the FSU Sustainable Campus has its Garden Workday event in the Seminole Organic Garden. Students can gain experience working in the garden, volunteering, or even starting their own garden space by renting a plot! The event begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m., but if you can’t make it, they meet again on Thursday, April 4 at the same time.

Third, the Center for Health Advocacy and Wellness and Askew Student Life Center host Well-Rounded. This film explores fatphobia and how to prevent it on campus. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to see this film at the SLC.

April 3

Financial Wellness Day will have people sharing how students can manage and save their money! This event will be in the Holley Building and starts at 10 a.m.

Also, Agree to Disagree is an event for students to talk about their political beliefs. The event will be at Nancy H. Marcus Great Hall at the Honors, Scholars, and Fellows House starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m.

Finally, the Recovery Ally Program hosted by FSU’s LIFT program will meet to discuss substance use and misuse. The 90-minute workshop event is open to all in Thagard on the fourth floor lift lounge. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.

april 4

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program Information Session will discuss the Fulbright graduate student program that grants opportunities for students to work in 140 different countries for either teaching or research opportunities. This event will be on Zoom. Click here to register. The informational session will start at 2 p.m.

Also, the Student Alumni Association and Young Alumni Council will host Legacy Forum: Life After Graduation for professional development! This event is great for upcoming graduating students to attend. This event will be in the Student Union’s Moore Auditorium, starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m.

April 5

The Puerto Rican Student Association and the Hispanic/LatiNoles Alumni Network will have a networking and engagement event! The event will be at the Student Services Building in room 203 and will start at 6 p.m.

The FSU Flying High Circus presents its show “COSMIC,” which starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. If you can’t make it to this date, the circus performs this show throughout April. The circus is free for all students; just make sure to bring your FSU ID to the door. You can find more information here.

FSU has plenty of events for everyone! If you’re wondering what other events there are, check out FSU’s events calendar for more information.

