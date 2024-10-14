My Top 3 The Frother’s Daughter Drinks for October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s officially Spooky Season! Fall is definitely my favorite season of the year. Not only because the weather gets a little bit cooler (well, as cold as it can get here in Florida) and the leaves turn bright colors of red and orange, but also because of the release of fall drinks at my favorite coffee place: The Frother’s Daughter!

The Frother’s Daughter is a mobile coffee truck that’s stationed on different streets of Tallahassee throughout the week. The location of the day and hours can be found on their Instagram.

The Frother’s Daughter releases a menu of their monthly specials, and with Halloween being in October, this month’s drinks are all Halloween-themed. This week, I decided to try all the different drinks offered this month and give you guys my top three.

This was definitely an excuse to go get coffee every day of this week, but it’s all for research!

Carrie’s Curse View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Frother’s Daughter (@thefrothersdaughter) My third-place pick is called Carrie’s Curse. This drink is a shortbread, salted caramel, and white mocha latte with whipped cream and red velvet drizzle. The presentation of this drink is very unique and to be honest, a little scary (I’m not the biggest fan of blood). The red velvet drizzle looks exactly like the pig’s blood that was dumped all over Carrie during the prom. Eek! The flavor itself is unique, too. The shortbread addition was unexpected but added a nice touch to the latte. The flavor combo of shortbread, salted caramel, and white mocha makes it lean toward the sweeter side. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who enjoys sweeter coffees with fun flavors! Booook Brew My second-place pick is the Booook Brew. This iced brown sugar ube latte is topped with green pandan foam, pumpkin drizzle, and sprinkles that look like eyeballs. Don’t worry if you don’t know what pandan is because I didn’t either until I Googled it. Pandan is a type of plant whose leaves have a grassy taste with hints of vanilla, almond, and coconut. The look of this coffee gives major witch-with-a-cauldron vibes! The ube in the base allows it to be that dark purple color, and the green pandan foam is just the cherry on top, making this look exactly like a witch’s cauldron. I had never heard of an iced brown sugar latte with ube. This combo was surprising, and I was very excited to try it! I love both flavors separately, so I wasn’t surprised when I loved them together. This drink isn’t number one for me, however, because of the pumpkin drizzle. I’m not the biggest pumpkin flavor lover, so I would’ve been fine without it. The drink was still amazing, and I know there are a bunch of people who love pumpkin-flavored things. I recommend this drink to anyone looking to try something unique with the ube and iced brown sugar combo! Toasted Ghost View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Frother’s Daughter (@thefrothersdaughter) Lastly, what you’ve all been waiting for: my favorite drink on The Frother’s Daughter’s October menu is the Toasted Ghost! It’s a white mocha and toasted marshmallow latte with whipped cream and Halloween-colored sprinkles. The look of this latte is very simple. The coffee is a typical color, unlike the Booook Brew’s purple base. The green, orange, and black sprinkles add a cute Halloween detail to the drink. You can tell this latte is Halloween-themed, but it’s still adorably simple. The combination of the white mocha and toasted marshmallow put this drink on top. I already love marshmallows, so this was the perfect drink for me. The marshmallow added a sweet creaminess that wasn’t overbearingly sweet, which was something I was worried about in the beginning.

With the weather getting a little bit cooler in the next few weeks and Halloween being right around the corner, make sure to stop by The Frother’s Daughter coffee truck sometime this month!

Try one of my top three drinks or any of the other great seasonal flavors!

