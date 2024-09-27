My Top 10 FSU Praises and Pet Peeves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU is an amazing campus full of so much life and beauty. However, like any college campus, there are things that will drive any college student crazy! Here are my top five praises and top five pet peeves of Florida State University.

Praises

FSU (Free Stuff University)

This will always be an acronym that makes me laugh, yet it is insanely true. It seems that everywhere you go, there is a T-shirt, sticker, tote bag, or other swag bag filler item up for grabs. You may have to follow an Instagram or listen to a pitch, but you will be sure to go home with something free!

These free items truly make FSU stand out and have helped me in a pinch. The poncho I got from stopping by a Market Wednesday table saved me on a rainy day, and the countless free T-shirts gave me a spirited wardrobe! Great job, FSU!

the staff

No matter where I go, I love the people employed by FSU! My professors, the janitorial and maintenance staff, the sports coaches, and all the other employees make FSU the place that it is.

Everyone is so encouraging and wants to see you succeed. They are kind and personable and will go to great lengths to make sure you are getting the most you can out of FSU.

School Spirit

Oh, how I love the FSU War Chant! No matter where you go (or how bad our current football record is), there will always be Seminole fans. The War Chant, the other songs, and the countless FSU voices nationwide make any day at Florida State amazing!

I take so much pride in my school, and I believe a large part of this pride is due to the amazing people who make up FSU. Their tireless spirit and pride in our traditions and legacy make me proud to be a Florida State Seminole!

random events on campus

When I lived in a dorm, it was not strange to walk out onto Landis Green and find a carnival that wasn’t there the day before. I’ve been lucky enough to attend multiple free campus concerts, carnival and circus events, and even eat at a snow cone truck!

Florida State always has something going on, and it’s often something that doesn’t require much searching. I feel so blessed to go to a school with so much activity and engagement.

the beauty of CAmpus

Every time I walk across campus, I’m in awe of the landscape and architecture. The iconic red brick buildings combined with lush trees and flowers make every walk (even uphill) worth it.

Coming from southern Florida, the fall season we experience at Florida State (yes, northerners, it’s an authentic autumn experience to me) is stunning. The colors, the smells, the chill in the air — you name it, I love it. FSU is downright breathtaking.

pet peeves

slow walkers

I could go on about this for days. This is my biggest pet peeve of all time, and FSU definitely has quite a few of them. It seems that everywhere I walk, there is someone who is on a leisurely stroll right in front of me.

There’s nothing actually wrong with taking a simple, slow-paced walk. Please don’t do it in the middle of the sidewalk on a hot day or during the busiest class change time! This also includes people who stop in the middle of the sidewalk! Please move to the side.

I’ve got places to be, and when I’m on a roll, I don’t have the patience to slow down. Are there any other fast walkers out there?

the student ticket process

If you’re an FSU student, I’m sure I don’t have to say much to explain this one. There are never enough tickets and waiting to find out if you got one is like waiting to see if you’ll win the lottery with no money to your name. I love you, FSU, but please fix this.

people who ride electric scooters

Please stop almost running me over. We all have places to be but don’t make me jump out of your way just because you’re speeding in the middle of the sidewalk. This is coming from someone who has almost been hit by a scooter multiple times!

the hills

I know this is technically something that FSU can’t help, but it’s really annoying. Although my calf strength and cardio endurance have improved from such ventures, my trek to the stadium for class every day is no easy feat.

Showing up to class sweaty and out of breath because I had to hike up Mount Everest (Wildwood Hill) is not a cute look.

parking

We simply need more parking spots. Driving to campus and searching for a spot for 40 minutes defeats the purpose of saving time by driving. I love walking to campus, but sometimes I need to drive when I’m on a time crunch.

Fighting for a spot with other FSU students is frustrating and fractures our community. Use blinkers, don’t speed, and choose peace!

While I do have a few pet peeves, I truly do love FSU! The pros definitely outweigh the cons in every way. I hope this article made you laugh and that you can see all the best parts of Florida State!

