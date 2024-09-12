The Best FSU Senior Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Aug. 26 marked my last first day of school. It’s such a strange feeling! I’m super excited to be wrapping up my time here since my life has revolved around school for pretty much the past 15 years. However, I still need to check some things off my bucket list before I graduate from Florida State.

Experience Madison Social and Township in College Town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Township (@townshiptlh) For those of you who don’t know, Madison Social and Township are two must-visit spots in College Town. Unlike many clubs in Tallahassee that welcome you at 18, these require you to be 21 or older. Since I’m turning 21 this January, it’ll be my first time trying these bars in Tallahassee! Nights in College Town seem like fun experiences to have before I say goodbye to Tallahassee.

Getting Thrown into Westcott Fountain on my 21st Birthday

Believe it or not, one of the first things I heard about FSU was the tradition of being tossed into Westcott Fountain at midnight on your 21st birthday. Now, I wouldn’t say I typically enjoy swimming in fountains, but the tradition of being thrown in is just too iconic. It’s like a rite of passage as a student here, and I think it contributes to the ultimate FSU experience. I can’t wait to be part of it.

Visit Wakulla Springs

I want to visit Wakulla Springs before I graduate. Even though it’s a popular spot that people have enjoyed for years, it feels like a hidden gem in my own backyard. There’s something so nice about experiencing its natural beauty and relaxing vibe while I’m still in college. This makes it a must-do on my senior year bucket list. Plus, it’s the perfect escape from campus life and a great way to soak in the local nature before I leave.

Attend a Football Game (hopefully one we win)

While I have seen the Florida State Seminoles play at Doak several times during my years at FSU, I would still love to go to as many games as possible in my last year. I always thought that the huge focus on athletics here was super interesting. However, experiencing the atmosphere inside the stadium and watching everything unfold for the first time was unreal. There won’t be many opportunities to attend such a vibrant event like an FSU football game once I graduate, so I want to soak up the last few chances I get. Also, this might sound weird, but I love to take one final lingering look at a place when I know I’m never going to see it again. I did this on my last day of high school, the day that my family moved, and I plan on doing it after my last time in the stadium. I’ll scan the field, community of students, and fans one last time so that I can take in this amazing experience.

Study at Local Coffee Shops