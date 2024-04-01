My Favorite Places to Park at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re a student at FSU, then you know how horrible the parking is. I remember how excited I was to finally have my car on campus. But after dealing with the headache that is the on-campus parking garage situation, I almost started to wish that I didn’t have my car.

As someone who lives in an off-campus apartment, I drive to class pretty much every day. The first couple of weeks I had my car, I’d almost miss class every day because I couldn’t find a parking spot. However, through many trials and tribulations, I think that I’ve found the best spots to park on campus at any time of the day.

1. call street garage

The best parking garage on campus, in my opinion, is Call Street Garage. I’m the biggest Call Street Garage advocate of all time. Call Street is located right next to the FSU Museum of Fine Arts and right off West Tennessee Street. Call Street is never as busy as the other garages. I park there every day and have never had a problem finding a spot. I also feel like it’s so easy to get to, being right off West Tennessee Street. A lot of people will say that it’s far from the central campus, but it’s actually less than a 10-minute walk from Strozier.

I will say, as a communications major, a lot of the buildings that I have classes in are closer to Call Street. If you’re a math or science person, this might not be the place for you to park. I also have a deep appreciation for the little parking lot right in front of the Call Street Garage. That parking lot is usually full, but it’s a good overflow and I think it’s part of the reason Call Street is never that full.

2. traditions way

My second favorite garage is probably Traditions Way. If you’re lucky enough to find a spot in Traditions, then you know it’s in an ideal location. It’s perfectly in the middle of pretty much all buildings on campus, but if you go before 3 p.m., the odds of you getting a parking spot are slim.

tips for parking on campus

If you’re ever really struggling with parking, FSU does have an app called FSUTranz. The idea is that the app will tell you which garages are full, and which still have spots available. While it’s a good idea in theory, I’m not sure how accurate the app truly is.

FSU also offers paid parking passes so you don’t have to worry about leaving 40 minutes before your class starts just so you can circle a garage 30 times looking for a spot. These passes are a good option if you have a couple hundred bucks to spare, but they aren’t necessary, especially if you’re on a budget.

FSU parking is something I feel very strongly about, and I will continue to talk about how much it humbles me daily. These are just my personal opinions and preferences, but if you’re looking for a new place to park, I recommend giving Call Street a try. Or don’t — more spots for me!

