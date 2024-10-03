This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Towards the end of my senior year of high school, I was practically counting down the days until I could leave for college! I was so over high school and my small town; I was ready for something new.

By the end of the summer, however, I was feeling such a mix of emotions. On one hand, I couldn’t wait to start my new life at my dream school. But on the other hand, I was sad to leave my family and friends behind for something completely different.

It turns out that coming to FSU was one of the best decisions of my life. Some parts of starting college have been really hard, but overall, this experience has been better than I ever could’ve imagined!

Academics

Coming into school as a biology major, I knew my classes would be hard. I was prepared for loads of work. While my classes have been hard so far, I haven’t had nearly as much work as I thought.

The problem has been studying. I never really got the hang of studying in high school, which has come back to bite me. Tests are very stressful now because I’m not sure how to prepare. Luckily, FSU provides so many resources to help students succeed that I have taken advantage of! Tutoring sessions with ACE Learning Center have been a lifesaver so far, and I know they will continue to be as I advance in my studies!

Opportunities

One thing that I didn’t realize would be so different in college is the opportunities offered. In high school, clubs were a bit of a chore. I never really wanted to attend meetings.

At FSU, that has totally changed! All the organizations here have such amazing opportunities and always make things fun. I look forward to club events every day (especially Her Campus)!

There are also tons of job and internship opportunities here! The Career Center has so many amazing resources to help students get a start on their careers. At FSU, I have so many chances to figure out my future while still enjoying school!

Community

One of the biggest draws of FSU for me was the community. The first time I set foot on campus, I was so surprised by how welcoming everyone was. Every person I passed on my school tour had so much spirit and pride for FSU. You could tell just how much everyone enjoys going to school here.

Now, as a student, I feel confident when asking for help because of how friendly everyone has been. There have been times I’ve gotten very lost, but someone has always steered me in the right direction!

There have also been times when I’ve been homesick. Missing my family and dog has made me question my future at FSU, but as soon as I walk out of my dorm, I’m embraced by the sense of community here. It makes everything a lot better! Knowing that someone will always be around to help or support me is so comforting when navigating this new part of my life.

Despite freshman year being overwhelming, it’s also been truly amazing! I’ve experienced so many highs and lows already and it feels like school just started. I’ve been homesick, stressed about classes, and lost. But I’ve also made some amazing friends, joined organizations that mean a lot to me, and started enjoying my classes. All things considered, I feel like FSU is where I’m meant to be!

