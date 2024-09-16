8 Must-Try Restaurants in Tallahassee for Family Weekend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Family Weekend at FSU is just around the corner, and we all know planning it can be a bit overwhelming. Spending quality time with your family is the top priority, and finding delicious food is essential. No one wants to spend hours searching for the perfect restaurant. Here’s a list of some of Tallahassee’s great restaurants to make your Family Weekend planning a breeze!

Canopy Road Café Starting strong with breakfast, Canopy Road Café is a great choice. This place is a breakfast dream with everything from blueberry cobbler pancakes to breakfast skillets. If you’re still hungry by lunchtime, they even have a lunch menu. Oh, and they’re rolling out their fall specials, including pumpkin spice doughnut holes and sweet potato pancakes. They have four locations within the Tallahassee area, so you’re never too far from a great breakfast. MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY Another great breakfast spot is Maple Street Biscuit Company. It’s close to campus, which is super convenient. Just keep in mind that it can get pretty busy, especially during Family Weekend. While their menu is centered around their “flaky biscuits,” they also have sandwiches, breakfast tacos, and waffles. THe frother’s daughter View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Frother’s Daughter (@thefrothersdaughter) While this isn’t a restaurant, I had to include it because their coffee is just that good. The Frother’s Daughter isn’t your traditional coffee shop. It’s a mobile coffee trailer. They don’t have a fixed location, so keep an eye out for their weekly line-up of locations and their monthly specials on their Facebook and Instagram. walk-on’s If you’re looking for a sports bar vibe, Walk-On’s is the way to go. We all know how difficult it is to get tickets to the football game this year. If you won’t be attending a game, Walk-On’s is a great place to enjoy watching the game in a lively atmosphere. Aside from being a great game-day atmosphere, their Cajun cuisine menu is packed with items from a classic burger to shrimp po’boys and crawfish étouffée. madison Social If you’re going with the family, Madison Social is close to campus and a perfect place to stop for lunch. The BLT Dip and the MadSo Burger are some of Madison Social’s fan faves. Beyond lunch on the weekdays, they also have brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can enjoy their bourbon maple chicken and waffles, or go for the MadSo Burger if you’ve already filled up on breakfast. Gordo’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodies Takeout & Delivery (@foodies.takeout) Gordo’s is a Tallahassee favorite, especially if you’re craving Cuban food. They have two convenient locations, one on Pensacola Street and the other on Market Square. So, you can easily find a spot to enjoy their fries and Gordo’s sauce. Their menu is full of Cuban cuisine, ranging from their Cubano to croquetas and the Gordo’s Shicken Philly. Gaines Street Pies If pizza is calling your name, Gaines Street Pies is a great choice, and within walking distance of campus. You can build your own pizza, order one of their “Heroes and Villains Specialty Pies,” or order a sandwich. There are two locations a bit farther from campus if you want to explore outside of the College Town area. Donut Kingdom and Mo Cookies Now that you’ve filled up with all the day’s meals, hopefully, you have room for dessert. Donut Kingdom and Mo Cookies are Tallahassee staples. They’re even located in the same building. There’s something to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth, from cinnamon toast crunch donuts to s’mores cookies.

No matter what you’re craving, Tallahassee has you covered with these local gems for Family Weekend!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!