4 Locations Around FSU You Have to Visit This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Graduating high school and moving to college in a city that’s entirely unfamiliar to a student can be terrifying. I knew that Tallahassee would be much different from the Houston metropolis I grew up in. Tallahassee felt much smaller than what I was used to, but I loved the campus so much that it didn’t affect my college decision, and I’m incredibly grateful for that.

Over my time at FSU, I’ve collected a highly detailed list of all things Tallahassee. My extensive notes app currently contains many categories of restaurants, shopping, outdoor excursions, and other opportunities around FSU that I have either been to or heard about. With more comfortable weather approaching, now is a perfect time to share some of my favorite spots around FSU.

escape the hot weather with Wakulla Springs

As we shift into the spring and summer months and the temperature increases drastically, I find it hard to simply walk to class without breaking a sweat. Knowing a place with a body of water is necessary. I highly recommend looking into Wakulla Springs State Park or any other location that hosts a river, lake, or spring. Wakulla Springs is only a short drive from campus and is the perfect spot for a day trip. There are numerous other local and state parks you should additionally check out if you’re in the mood to get some sun and be by a body of water.

In need of a beach? ST. George Island is the place

Most people I have talked to, including myself, often choose a college in Florida for the weather and more specifically, the beaches. Many of my friends, local to Florida and out-of-state, are always itching to go to the beach. Some people don’t think Tallahassee is a beach city, but you can make a day or weekend trip down to the beaches that are under two hours away.

St. George Island is a barrier island with such pretty beaches just south of Tallahassee. This small town is perfect, with various restaurants, boutiques, and excursion opportunities. If you’re searching for a larger town, don’t worry. There are also multiple more well-known beaches, such as Panama City Beach and Seaside, just a little bit further west!

a self-care kind of day: coffee, plants, and shopping at tallahassee nurseries

If you want something closer to campus, consider looking into the numerous local markets, cafes, and shops. Start the day off by doing a little homework, studying, or scrolling on Pinterest (whatever piques your interest at the time) at cafes such as Red Eye Coffee or Lucky Goat Coffee. Sometimes, I get lost in my work at coffee shops and spend hours there.

After coffee, I highly recommend visiting the Tallahassee Nurseries. Tallahassee Nurseries is the cutest plant nursery if you want to get out for a little bit and walk around. They often host local vendors, markets, and other events throughout the year. Other farmer’s markets can also be found around Tallahassee through a quick Google search if that interests you!

Is a nursery not for you? Make your way to Railroad Square! Once a historic warehouse district, Railroad Square has become an arts district with many shops and restaurants. It’s close to FSU and could be a perfect place to stop by in the spring!

a quick getaway to Thomasville, Georgia

I have yet to travel to Thomasville, Georgia, but it’s undoubtedly at the top of my list of things I want to do this spring. I’ve only heard good reviews of this little town, which is only 40 minutes away! Traveling to Thomasville would be a perfect break from all the chaos of school, as this town is in such a pretty location and full of things to do. I plan to take a day trip there sometime soon, and I hope to see you there!

Spring semester often feels very busy and overwhelming, which is why I find it extremely important to allow yourself time to breathe and relax. Finding places around FSU you like to spend time at can provide a much-needed break from other commitments. Even if I’m just going on a walk around campus or sitting on Landis, creating the time to visit these personal spots helps bring peace and ground me amongst the chaos of classes.

Next time you’re looking for something to do, I recommend checking out these places I’ve had written down in my notes app since forever ago. You never know what your new favorite spot might be!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!