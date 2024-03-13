Liven Up Your FSU Dorm Room With These 3 Houseplants

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I don’t know about you, but to me, someday having a house with flower boxes in all the windows means I’ve made it in life. Whether you’re an avid gardener, a nature admirer, or someone who wants some cute room decor, you can’t deny that plants can add life and character to a space.

Although not all of us are able to live along the streets of Italy or design the aesthetic house of our dreams yet, getting to live on campus at FSU can be pretty magical too! With our giant canopies of trees that romantically sway in the wind, the sun that shines for 17 out of 18 weeks in a semester, and the beautiful brick architecture that’s over 100 years old, our dorms have the potential to feel like a dreamy home if we give it a shot! Here are three houseplants that can transform your dorm into a lively space like this one below.

1. Snake Plant (Dracaena Trifasciata)

There is, from my experience, nothing to dislike about these little guys. Snake plants are simply potted plants that sit around looking pretty while at the same time filtering a lot of oxygen. In an older dorm with central AC units, having your own source of clean, fresh air might be something worth investing in. Not to mention, these plants aren’t picky about the amount of sunlight they receive, which would work very well in dorm rooms that have teeny tiny windows. Just throw a splash of water on it every other night and the snake plant will treat you right!

2. Pothos

Remember when every influencer that was considered aesthetic had those plastic vines hanging in their rooms, so a lot of us did (and still do) too? Well, it’s time to replace those with the real thing. Pothos are another great plant for dorms because they’re practically indestructible; they withstand very little light and being overwatered or under-watered. This kind of resilience has gained them the nickname of “devil’s ivy,” and while FSU dorms have seen a lot, they have yet to see anything strong enough to kill the devil’s ivy.

The only downside of these plants is their toxicity to cats and dogs, but pets aren’t typically allowed in dorms so that shouldn’t be a problem for many. With these guys, just find a dresser or cabinet to place it on and your room will immediately look cooler (and you’ll look like you know what you’re doing when it comes to plants).

3. Orchids

Of course, a flowering plant has to be included in my list of house plants you should have in your dorm, because we all deserve flowers no matter the time of year. Orchids are probably the most low-maintenance flowers you could have, as they only require watering once a week and an indirect source of sunlight. That’s it. Not to mention, there are so many different variations and colors of orchids that you could look so cottagecore with very little work.

I know it’s tempting to buy the Lego flower kits that we’ve seen everywhere, but before you do that, why not give a real plant a try? Don’t let having a “green thumb” scare you. You might be pleasantly surprised by your healthy, thriving plants someday!

