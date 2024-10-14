Get To Know ForwardFSU Candidates Cassie Hiatt and Faisal Lalani

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s voting time at FSU! Learn about ForwardFSU from two of its candidates running for the Student Government Association (SGA).

Cassie Hiatt

Campus Recreation – Seat One

Her Campus (HC): What’s your name, what seat are you running for, what would be your elected responsibilities, and what should voters know about you?

Cassie Hiatt (CH): My name’s Cassie Hiatt, and I’m running with ForwardFSU for Seat One of the Campus Recreation Board! The Campus Recreation Board serves as student liaisons with the seven departments of Campus Recreation. We oversee the annual budget approved by the Student Senate, host fun events for students, and provide new ideas to better campus recreation for all!

This will be my second year running for the board, as I’m completing my current term right now. This year’s board has accomplished such great work, such as establishing a social media presence, funding Rec Rides to the lakefront park, and adding an additional hour to the Leach on Saturdays! I’ve loved my time on the board and want to continue all the amazing work we’ve done so far!

HC: Which platforms that have yet to be passed are you most passionate about, and how do you plan to advocate for their implementation if elected?

CH: A platform point that I want to continue working on is promoting Narcan and CPR training in partnership with CHAW. CHAW provides essential life-saving skills through short, student-friendly classes for student organizations and leaders across campus. Our goal is to make sure someone can save a life when needed. Through these classes, we hope to reach a majority of students who can get certified for free!

HC: What qualities do you think you bring to ForwardFSU, and how do those attributes align with the party’s mission and goals for the student body?

CH: I bring qualities like strong leadership, effective communication, and a deep commitment to student wellness and development to ForwardFSU. As someone who’s served in various areas of campus as a Resident Assistant, Intramural Sports Chair, and Campus Recreation Board member, I’ve honed my ability to advocate for the needs of diverse student groups and foster inclusive, supportive environments.

These roles have strengthened my problem-solving skills and collaborative mindset, both of which align with our mission to create a more engaging, dynamic, and inclusive campus for all students!

HC: It’s written on ForwardFSU’s website that the party “commits to upholding the following values: integrity, passion, kindness, and transparency.” Why is this important, and how do you plan to ensure that these values are upheld if elected?

CH: These values are really important because it means that we’ll be honest and truthful with our platform to empower the student body, work together by promoting each other’s ideas to better represent the students of FSU, and be focused and clear in our work to move the campus forward.

I plan to uphold these values by actively working on establishing classes with CHAW, hosting open houses at the Leach to help students feel more comfortable in what can be an intimidating space, and creating a charity check-in program to help alleviate the cost sports clubs have for equipment. These points, as well as the rest of our platform that was created by students, all help to contribute to our party’s values.

HC: What do you hope your legacy will be by the end of your term if elected, and what’s your final message to voters before making their decision?

CH: By the end of my term, I hope my legacy will be one of positive change and empowerment for students. I want to be remembered as someone who not only listened to the needs of my peers but actively worked to improve their college experience.

This experience includes increased wellness initiatives, expanded recreational opportunities, or fostering stronger connections within the campus community. I aim to leave behind a student body that feels more connected, supported, and heard.

My final message to voters is this: your voice matters! If you want student representatives who will advocate for your ideas, take real action, and work to advance our campus while being intentional and preserving tradition, we’re here for you! Let’s move forward together and create a campus that thrives for everyone.

Faisal Lalani

College of Social Sciences and Public Policy – Seat ONE

HC: What’s your name, what seat are you running for, what would be your elected responsibilities, and what should voters know about you?

Faisal Lalani (FL): My name’s Faisal Lalani, and I’m running for the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy Seat One. My responsibilities, if elected, would be to help distribute SGA’s $14 million budget and write and pass legislation to better the student body. Voters should know that I’m passionate about advocating for students to ensure we make FSU the best it can be!

HC: What are some of the most important platforms of ForwardFSU that you think voters should be made aware of before casting their vote?

FL: ForwardFSU has been focused on bettering campus in all walks of life. Just a few of our platform points involve aiding food insecurity via funding donation bins and mobile food trucks and bettering student life by advocating for a winter clothing closet for students to be equipped with necessary apparel for the colder months. We also strive to improve safety by working with FSUPD to fix the blue light trails, add speed bumps, and add flashing pedestrian lights so people can cross roads safely at night.

HC: What inspired you to become involved with ForwardFSU, and what steps would you recommend for FSU students who are interested in participating in the future?

FL: I was inspired by ForwardFSU’s ability to make tangible change. Through this party, we work to bring our ideas to fruition so our communities see immediate and positive impacts. I’d recommend students be informed and ensure that their beliefs align with the party they’re voting for, whether it’s ForwardFSU or anyone else.

HC: ForwardFSU’s website states that the party comprises three pillars: tradition, intentionality, and advancement. How do you plan on upholding these principles in your role, and can you provide specific examples of how each pillar will guide your decision-making and initiatives?

FL: These principles guide every decision I make as a senator. Tradition is taking everything FSU does great and ensuring it continues for generations to come, like Golden Week. Intentionality means having a purpose behind everything we do so that our goals carry meaning and we always have the right motivations.

Advancement is striving to understand the changing needs of the student body and making sure that we’re always adapting and working to create advancements for student benefit, one way or another.

HC: What do you hope your legacy will be by the end of your term if elected, and what’s your final message to voters before making their decision?

FL: By the end of my term, I hope to establish a winter clothing closet for those on campus who don’t have the resources to buy winter gear when Tallahassee reaches unexpectedly cold temperatures. The closet aims to relieve students’ stress and provide them with the necessary resources at FSU.

My final message to voters is to be informed and vote in SGA elections. Student Government does matter, and it’s crucial to use your voice so we can help improve FSU and make it the greatest campus it can be for you!

Voting for the Fall 2024 election will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 16.

