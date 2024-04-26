How To Make the Most of FSU’s Freshman Orientation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Congratulations! If you’re reading this, you’ve likely been accepted to FSU and are probably prepping for orientation! If you’re nervous, there’s no need to be. There’s another article from a Her Campus at FSU writer discussing how to survive orientation, but in my experience, orientation wasn’t anything I had to “survive.” It was a fun, incredible experience that I enjoyed. Here are some tips for how to make the most of your three-day taste of FSU!

Stay in the Dorms

For me, this was a no-brainer. I was already signed up to live in the dorms in the fall, so why not get a sample of what dorm life would be like during orientation?

When you first arrive at the dorms, you’ll be paired with a roommate of the same gender based on your order in line. I didn’t have any friends with me at my orientation, so my roommate was random. We stuck together throughout orientation, and I was able to meet a lot of people through her. Staying in the dorms gives you easy access to so many new people all looking to make the most of their orientation, so if you can afford it, definitely do it!

Be as Social as Possible

To me, this is easily the most important thing you can do, and staying in the dorms only makes this easier. You’ll already be placed with a group of random people at orientation, so start there! Your orientation leader will have you all play some get-to-know-me games, so don’t be shy and strike up a conversation with those who seem cool. Although it may seem daunting, they’re likely nervous and eager to meet more people, too.

I asked for the Instagram accounts of so many people at my orientation. This was the best decision I could’ve made. I texted some of them at the beginning of the school year, and one of the girls has become one of my closest friends.

Many people I met freshman year met some of their friends at orientation. Don’t be afraid of any sort of rejection; you’ll likely never see any of these people ever again after orientation unless you make an effort to. FSU is a big school, so making connections early before the school year starts is always good.

Explore Tallahassee

Whether you’re starting in the summer, fall, or spring, Tallahassee is about to become your home for the next four years. Why not take a look around?

You’ll have time to do this during the night of the first and second day of orientation. Most people go to the Tally Strip, a collection of clubs close to campus. While my orientation friends and I couldn’t do this because it was pouring rain outside, we still had a lot of fun going to CVS to make a pizza and watching a movie at the dorms.

The freedom of those first two nights gives you your first taste of college, so don’t just stay in your room all day. On campus, I know the Student Union has bowling and the Student Life Center has painting, but there’s no shortage of new things to check out for the short time you’re in Tally.

Attend Interesting Sessions

If memory serves me right, there’s a part of orientation where different sessions are held to help you explore different services that FSU has to offer. This could be learning about Fraternity and Sorority Life, looking at meal plans, and several others. While I think it’s essential to make friends at orientation, go to the sessions that interest you, not just the ones people you know go to.

Bring a Jacket

This one isn’t a big deal, but I wish I’d listened to it. The orientation checklist says to bring one, but it’s summer, so silly me thought, “It’s Florida! Why would I want one?” If your orientation is held in the Student Union like mine was, the AC will be cranked as high as it goes and you’ll be freezing.

Nearly the entire second day of orientation takes place inside the Union, so while you shouldn’t dress like it’s winter, you should bring a sweatshirt to throw on over your outfit for when you’re inside.

All in all, I had an amazing time at orientation and met people I’m still in contact with today. Besides being an important time to learn about being a student at FSU, orientation is also a great time to make memories and have a good time. Follow these tips and make the most of it!

